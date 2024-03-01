Greek Edition

Cardi B Drops Highly Anticipated New Single “Like What (Freestyle)”

Prepare to be Blown Away by Cardi B's Fiery Return to the Spotlight!

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Cardi B is back with a bang, sharing her first new track of the year, “Like What (Freestyle).” This fiery release features a prominent sample from Missy Elliott’s iconic 1999 hit “She’s a Bitch” and arrives with an electrifying music video directed by none other than Offset.

Last year, Cardi treated fans to several hit songs, including the powerhouse collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos.” Additionally, she lent her talent to remixes with FendiDaRappa and Latto, and teamed up with Offset for tracks like “Jealousy” and “Freaky.”

As we kick off 2024, Cardi B starts the year in style with a Super Bowl commercial for NYX and now, the highly anticipated release of “Like What (Freestyle).” Sampling Missy Elliott’s classic track, this new single is set to reignite the charts and dominate the airwaves.

- Advertisement -

Don’t miss out on Cardi B’s latest masterpiece! Stream “Like What (Freestyle)” now and experience the fire brought by one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. 🔥🔊

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, March 1, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved