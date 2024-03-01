Cardi B Drops Highly Anticipated New Single “Like What (Freestyle)”

Cardi B is back with a bang, sharing her first new track of the year, “Like What (Freestyle).” This fiery release features a prominent sample from Missy Elliott’s iconic 1999 hit “She’s a Bitch” and arrives with an electrifying music video directed by none other than Offset.

Last year, Cardi treated fans to several hit songs, including the powerhouse collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos.” Additionally, she lent her talent to remixes with FendiDaRappa and Latto, and teamed up with Offset for tracks like “Jealousy” and “Freaky.”

As we kick off 2024, Cardi B starts the year in style with a Super Bowl commercial for NYX and now, the highly anticipated release of “Like What (Freestyle).” Sampling Missy Elliott’s classic track, this new single is set to reignite the charts and dominate the airwaves.

Don’t miss out on Cardi B’s latest masterpiece! Stream “Like What (Freestyle)” now and experience the fire brought by one of hip-hop’s brightest stars. 🔥🔊