Buck Johnson (Aerosmith, The Hollywood Vamprires keyboardist) releases his worldwide hit “Just Feel Better” on February 23

Renowned singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Buck Johnson, co-wrote the hit single “Just Feel Better” with Jamie Houston (Miley Cyrus, Sheryl Crow, and Kid Rock) and Damon Johnson (guitarist and lead singer for Brother Cane, having three No. 1 rock radio singles, including “And Fools Shine On, as well as touring with Alice Cooper, Thin Lizzy, and Lynyrd Skynyrd). Buck now releases his own compelling rendition of the 2005 worldwide phenomenon, which was a song from the dynamic collaboration between Carlos Santana and Steven Tyler on the acclaimed album All That I Am. Buck, known for his role as the keyboardist and backing vocalist for the legendary rock band Aerosmith, the Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen), and The Joe Perry Project, is not only continuing his journey as a soulful rock artist but is also stepping into the spotlight as a sought-after producer for fellow musicians.

In moments of seeking solace and healing, the instinct to externalize our efforts is a common first step. “Just Feel Better” challenges conventional thinking, urging listeners to redirect their focus inward for true emotional restoration. Encouraging a transformative shift, the song advocates confronting inner pain, discovering one’s unique key to healing, and unlocking the potential for personal growth and resilience.

“Just Feel Better” encapsulated the poignant narrative of seclusion and post-traumatic stress within an overwhelmingly challenging situation, revolving around the theme of seeking reassurance, serenity, and encouragement. Buck expresses, “This song tells the story of someone who’s spent a lifetime suffering from trauma that caused her to lose her way, and she would do anything to just feel better.” Drawing inspiration from the real-life struggles from a close friend, Buck channels the profound feelings of hopelessness into the song. Serving as the narrator, Buck commences the lyrical journey with the impactful line, “She said I feel stranded, and I can’t tell anymore if I’m coming or I’m going.” In the chorus, she calls out for help. “Tell me what to do. You know I just can’t see through this haze around me, and I’ll do anything to just feel better.” In the second verse, she said, “I need you to hold me. I’m a little far from the shore, and I’m afraid of sinking.”

Penned by Buck and his two close friends, the songwriting prowess behind “Just Feel Better” extends to accomplished individuals with remarkable achievements in the industry. Jamie Houston, one of Buck’s collaborators, credits include chart-topping hits, multi-platinum albums, and Emmy nominations. Notably, Jamie holds the record for the biggest single one-week jump in chart position in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with the song “Breaking Free,” featured on the album High School Musical. Damon Johnson, the other collaborator, has songwriter credits with Sammy Hagar and Stevie Nicks.

The songwriting process of “Just Feel Better” was an experience that accurately described the inescapable feelings of isolation and depression. It highlights the necessity of going beyond surface-level connections and truly reaching out to those in our midst, understanding that even those closest to us may be contending with internal challenges. Buck says, “It was very personal and emotional to us when we wrote it. We didn’t write the song with any intention of trying to make it a hit. It was about telling her story, and so it sort of wrote itself and was therapeutic to write it.”

Buck’s unique interpretation injects new vitality into the track, complemented by a visually arresting music video produced by Dead Horse Branding. The video, a collaborative effort directed by Art Director and Co-Founder Rick Caballo, with Brittany Hambrick as the Assistant Director, captures the essence of the emotionally charged rock sound that defines Buck’s musical journey.

As an artist, Buck’s powerful words in the song serve as an anthem for those who feel like they are barely hanging on, offering comfort in knowing that they are not alone. “Unfortunately, this story is a common one for a lot of people who’ve suffered, felt lost, and continue to do so. I hope the song can be emotionally cathartic to those who feel this way and are seeking help, says Buck.”

Having shared the stage with various notable acts, Buck continues to expand his songwriting and musicianship, leaving an indelible mark on the music scene. His self-produced album, mixed by Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Blues Traveler, Chris Isaak, and Trisha Yearwood), is set to launch later this year, further solidifying his place as a soulful rock artist and producer.

“Just Feel Better” single is out on February 23 (video will be available for streaming on that date)

About Buck Johnson

Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and music producer Buck Johnson is the keyboardist and backing vocalist for the legendary rock band Aerosmith, the Hollywood Vampires (Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, and Joe Perry), and The Joe Perry Project. Buck hails from the backroads of Shady Grove, Alabama, just outside Birmingham, where he grew up singing gospel throughout the South with his musical family. Since beginning his career, the soulful rock artist has amplified his musical talent by performing in churches, bars, festivals, and concert halls globally alongside icons like Aerosmith, Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper.

As a songwriter, Buck co-wrote the international hit single for Carlos Santana, “Just Feel Better,” for his 2005 album All That I Am, featuring Steven Tyler. After moving to Nashville in 2006, Buck joined the country rock band Whiskey Falls, releasing their self-titled album in 2007 and earning two Country Top 40 hit singles, “Last Train Running” and “Falling Into You.” Buck credits his Alabama roots and his many years of living in California for his soulful rock Cala-Bama sound.

Buck has also had numerous songs featured on television and in films as a songwriter, composer, producer, and performer, including the song “You Came Along” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus on vocals for the Lifetime movie Flying By, “Working Man” by Whiskey Falls for the ABC TV show Extreme Makeover-Home Edition, and “Fast Talking Lover” by Whiskey Falls for the ABC TV show Nashville.

Continuing to expand his songwriting and musicianship, Buck produced and co-wrote Kaitlyn Kohler’s single “I’m Not Crying,” which recently went No. 1 at Texas Country radio.

Buck has also recorded and/or toured with such notable acts as The Doobie Brothers (“Rockin’ Down The Highway” live album), Tal Bachman (hit single “She’s So High”), Jon McLaughlan (hit single “Beautiful Disaster”), John Waite, Chris Stills, Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles), and more. He has also worked as a songwriting collaborator, session vocalist, and musician with songwriters and producers Jamie Houston (High School Musical, Carlos Santana), Charlie Midnight (The Doobie Brothers), and Bob Rock (Tal Bachman).

Buck’s latest works feature various iconic artists, including his self-produced rock ‘n’ roll album, mixed by Chad Carlson (Taylor Swift, Blues Traveler, Chris Isaak, Trisha Yearwood); engineered by Tim Brennan (Steven Tyler, Chris Daughtry, Jason Mraz); Nick Buda on drums (Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney); on guitar Rob McNelley (Jelly Roll, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood); Luis Maldonado (Train, Foreigner); and Geoff Pearlman (Linda Perry, Rikki Lee Jones, Jakob Dylan); and Ted Pecchio on bass (Doyle Bramhall II, Derek Trucks Band).

The album features notable lead guitarists Damon Johnson (Lynyrd Skynyrd), Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow), and the songwriting team of Buck and Charlie Midnight (James Brown, Joe Cocker, and Joni Mitchell). As a versatile entertainer, Buck’s artistry encompasses American rock ‘n’ roll with a unique soulful flare that comes from his gospel roots, creating a sound and style of his own.

Testimonials

“Buck Johnson came in out of the blue and purely by chance to our Aerosmith family, and we feel we really won the lottery. Big. Turns out he’s much, much more than just a guy to sing harmony with. He plays slammin’ guitar and is out of this world on anything keys. He’s a true all-around talent, a huge asset to me and Aerosmith and also a great human being and friend.” — Steven Tyler

Santana also taps some rock heroes on the new disc, with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler contributing vocals to “Just Feel Better,” while Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett appears with pedal steel phenom Robert Randolph on the instrumental track “Trinity.” — Billboard

“This poignant track revolves around the theme of finding solace, hope, and comfort in the face of adversity. It is a reminder that in the darkest moments, there is always a glimmer of light and a chance for redemption. Just Feel Better urges individuals to embrace their struggles, process their pain, and move forward with renewed strength. It serves as a guiding anthem, encouraging listeners to persevere through life’s challenges and empower themselves to heal and grow.” — Anna Hawkins, Old Time Music