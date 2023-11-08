Bruce Springsteen’s Triumphant Return to the Stage at Stand Up For Heroes | video

Bruce Springsteen made a triumphant return to the stage on Monday night, marking his first performance in months. The 74-year-old rock legend, who had taken a break from touring due to health issues, graced the David Geffen Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. This special occasion was the annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit show, an event that supports wounded veterans.

Initially, Springsteen was expected to miss this year’s Stand Up For Heroes show due to his prior touring commitments. However, his unexpected appearance delighted the audience as he joined John Mellencamp on stage for a mini-set. The event raised over $14 million for the Bob Woodruff Foundation and featured not only musical performances but also appearances by renowned comedians like Jimmy Carr, Ronny Chieng, Tracy Morgan, Shane Gillis, and Jon Stewart. Furthermore, artists such as Josh Groban, The War and Treaty, Rita Wilson, and even taped comments from First Lady Jill Biden and Prince Harry contributed to the evening’s success.

Springsteen and Mellencamp stood side by side, performing their duet on Mellencamp’s 2022 song “Wasted Days.” Following this memorable performance, Springsteen continued with a solo acoustic set, treating the audience to the live debut of “Addicted to Romance,” a song he recorded with Bryce Dessner of The National for the movie “She Came to Me.” He also played “Power of Prayer” from the E Street Band’s 2020 album “Letter to You,” and iconic classics like “Working on the Highway” and “Dancing in the Dark” from the 1984 album “Born in the U.S.A.”

Mellencamp also showcased some of his most beloved hits, including “Jack and Diane” and “Small Town.”

Fans of the E Street Band will be thrilled to know that they’ll be back on the road starting on March 19 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Bruce Springsteen’s return to the stage was a memorable and heartwarming moment, reminding us all of the power of music to uplift and inspire.