Bruce Springsteen Unveils Career-Spanning Compilation: ‘Best of Bruce Springsteen’

Get ready to dive into the musical journey of a legend! Bruce Springsteen has announced a new compilation album titled “Best of Bruce Springsteen,” set to release on April 19. This collection spans his illustrious career, featuring 31 tracks that showcase the evolution of his sound from his debut to his latest works.

The digital edition of the album kicks off with two iconic tracks from his 1973 debut, “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.,” and wraps up with two songs from his acclaimed 2020 album “Letter to You.” From the raw energy of his early days to the reflective depth of his recent creations, this compilation encapsulates the essence of Springsteen’s musical journey.

The cover of “Best of Bruce Springsteen” showcases a captivating photo taken by Eric Meola during the Born to Run sessions, adding a nostalgic touch to this retrospective collection. Additionally, physical editions of the compilation come with new liner notes penned by Erik Flannigan, providing insights into Springsteen’s iconic career.

- Advertisement -

Despite facing health challenges, including symptoms of peptic ulcer disease, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band continue to captivate audiences with their electrifying performances. After a brief hiatus, the band is set to hit the road again in March, bringing their timeless music to fans around the world.

From anthems of blue-collar America to heartfelt ballads and rock ‘n’ roll classics, “Best of Bruce Springsteen” is a must-have for both devoted fans and newcomers alike. Mark your calendars and get ready to experience the unforgettable sound of The Boss! 🎸🎤

Best of Bruce Springsteen (Expanded Edition):

01 Growin’ Up

02 Spirit in the Night

03 Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

04 4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy)

05 Born to Run

06 Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

07 Thunder Road

08 Badlands

09 Prove It All Night

10 The River

11 Hungry Heart

12 Atlantic City

13 Glory Days

14 Dancing in the Dark

15 Born in the U.S.A.

16 Brilliant Disguise

17 Tougher Than the Rest

18 Human Touch

19 If I Should Fall Behind

20 Living Proof

21 Streets of Philadelphia

22 The Ghost of Tom Joad

23 Secret Garden

24 The Rising

25 Long Time Comin’

26 Girls in Their Summer Clothes

27 The Wrestler

28 We Take Care of Our Own

29 Hello Sunshine

30 Ghosts

31 Letter to You