Brian Eno Unveils ‘Eno’ Documentary Soundtrack, Premieres Exclusive Track

Eno, the groundbreaking documentary exploring the life and artistry of Brian Eno, has been generating buzz since its debut at Sundance earlier this year. Directed by Gary Hustwit, the film promises a unique viewing experience, thanks to its groundbreaking use of generative AI technology. Eno himself expressed his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting the AI-driven approach as a refreshing departure from traditional artist biopics.

“I usually can’t stand docu-bios of artists because they are so hagiographic,” Eno remarked, emphasizing the need to avoid clichés and embrace innovation. The documentary’s modular design ensures that each screening offers a fresh perspective, shuffling the sequence of events with subtle variations, akin to a live musical performance.

Hustwit, drawing from his music industry background, envisioned a more dynamic cinematic experience, likening it to the spontaneity of live music. The film seamlessly weaves together Eno’s iconic music with insights into his creative process, offering audiences a captivating journey through his prolific career.

Adding to the excitement is the announcement of the official soundtrack, set to release alongside the documentary. Featuring 17 tracks spanning Eno’s solo ventures and notable collaborations, including unreleased gems and selections from his latest projects, the soundtrack promises to be a sonic delight for fans old and new.

One of the eagerly anticipated tracks, “Lighthouse #429,” offers a glimpse into Eno’s evocative soundscapes, teasing audiences with its ethereal charm. As anticipation builds, mark your calendars for the UK premiere at the Barbican in London on April 20, followed by the soundtrack release on April 19. North American fans can look forward to the soundtrack hitting shelves on June 7, alongside the film’s release.

Join us in celebrating the artistry of Brian Eno and the pioneering spirit of “Eno” as we embark on a cinematic and musical journey unlike any other. Stay tuned for more updates and screenings coming your way!

You can pre-order the Eno documentary here.