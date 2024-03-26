Blondshell and Bully’s Dynamic Single ‘Docket’ #Listen

Blondshell and Bully have seamlessly merged their distinct sounds once again, this time delivering the electrifying single, “Docket.” Crafted collaboratively by Sabrina Teitelbaum (Blondshell) and Alicia Bognanno (Bully), with production prowess by Yves Rothman, this track is a sonic journey from slacker-rock to ferocious grunge.

Teitelbaum shares her insight into the song’s essence, stating, “‘Docket’ delves into the experience of feeling fragmented within oneself, navigating the uncertainty of constantly changing environments. It’s a reflection on the desire to cope with distance and change, tinged with a hint of recklessness.”

Bognanno, equally thrilled about the collaboration, expresses her admiration for Teitelbaum: “I’ve been a huge fan of Sabrina for a while now, so being invited to co-create ‘Docket’ was an absolute honor. It’s inspiring to witness the camaraderie and mutual respect among indie musicians, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of this collaborative effort. Oh, and a special shoutout to Sabrina’s dog – a true icon!”

With its raw energy and introspective lyricism, “Docket” stands as a testament to the power of artistic collaboration in the indie scene. Experience the synergy of Blondshell and Bully’s musical prowess in this unforgettable single.