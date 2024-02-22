Bleachers Release New Single ‘Me Before You’ #listen

Bleachers today release new single ‘Me Before You’ – the fourth track taken from their highly anticipated new album ‘Bleachers’.

Earlier this month frontman Jack Antonoff won Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for an incredible third consecutive year, becoming only the second producer in history to win three years running. In a hugely successful night for the talented songwriter and producer, Antonoff also picked up a Grammy Award for his work on Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ in the Album Of The Year category, taking his total of Grammy Awards across his career to an impressive 10.

Antonoff & Bleachers are set to take their renowned live show on the road this year on the ‘From The Studio To The Stage’ tour. The forthcoming dates will see the band play across the UK in March before a US leg in May and June, including the sixth edition of the band’s legendary Shadow Of The City festival in New Jersey, and will be the first opportunity for eager fans to see the band play live in support of their highly anticipated new album. Limited tickets for remaining dates can be found at bleachersmusic.com/tour.

Listen 'Me Before You':

‘Bleachers’, the band’s fourth studio album, is released Friday 8th March via Dirty Hit and features singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’, ‘Tiny Moves’ and ‘Me Before You’. You can pre-order ‘Bleachers’ now at https://bleachersmusic.com.

There’s a rich depth to the band’s sound on ‘Bleachers’: it is laid out in bright, soulful technicolour. The album is frontman Antonoff’s distinctly New Jersey take on the bizarre sensory contradictions of modern life, on his position in culture, and on the things he cares about. Sonically, it’s sad, it’s joyful, it’s music for driving on the highway to, for crying to and for dancing to at weddings. There’s something reassuringly touchable and concrete about its sentiment: exist in crazy times but remember what counts.

​​Described as “anthemic, life affirming pop rock” by the New York Times, Bleachers are fronted by globally celebrated, ten-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff. Releasing their debut album ‘Strange Desire’ in 2014, the band have built a huge, passionate following across three studio albums, becoming renowned for their impressive live show and infectious camaraderie. The band’s last album, ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’ took them to new heights, showcasing Antonoff’s immersive songwriting and, as Variety testified, his innate skill at “supersizing personal stories into larger-than-life pop anthems”.

Both with Bleachers and as a songwriter and producer, Antonoff, who, in 2021, was credited by the BBC for having “redefined pop music”, has collaborated with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Diana Ross, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, Kevin Abstract and many more.

Bleachers 2024 Tour Dates:

Tues 19/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

Wed 20/03/24 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town – Sold Out

Fri 22/03/24 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz – Sold Out

Sat 23/03/24 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute – Sold Out

Mon 25/03/24 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom – Sold Out

Wed 27/03/24 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out (Early show)

Wed 27/03/24 – Kingston, UK Pryzm – Sold Out

Sat 04/13/24 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

Sat 04/20/24 – Indio, CA – Coachella Music & Arts Festival

Sat 05/18/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair – Sold Out

Mon 05/20/24 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Wed 05/22/24 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Thu 05/23/24 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC – Sold Out

Sat 05/25/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed – Sold Out

Sun 05/26/24 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee – Sold Out

Tue 05/28/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

Wed 05/29/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium – Sold Out

Fri 05/31/24 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sat 06/01/24 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall Lawn

Sun 06/02/24 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Tue 06/04/24 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Wed 06/05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Fri 06/07/24 – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

Sat 06/08/24 – Lafayette, NY – Beak and Skiff

Mon 06/10/24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Sold Out

Wed 06/12/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met – Sold Out

Fri 06/14/24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem – Sold Out

Sat 06/15/24 – Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow Of The City Festival* – Sold Out

*without Samia

Sat 24/08/24 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

Sun 25/08/24 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

‘Bleachers’ Tracklist:

1. I Am Right On Time

2. Modern Girl

3. Jesus Is Dead

4. Me Before You

5. Alma Mater

6. Tiny Moves

7. Isimo

8. Woke Up Today

9. Self Respect

10. Hey Joe

11. Call Me After Midnight

12. We’re Gonna Know Each Other Forever

13. Ordinary Heaven

14. The Waiter