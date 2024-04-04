Bleachers release ‘Almost Like Being In Love’

Get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of ‘The New Look‘ with the latest and final release from Jack Antonoff’s official soundtrack. Presented by Bleachers, “Almost Like Being In Love” is a mesmerizing composition that will tug at your heartstrings and transport you to a realm where every note is infused with emotion.

As the soundtrack culminates with this soul-stirring track, Antonoff’s signature style shines through, captivating audiences with its poignant lyrics and evocative melodies. Whether you’re a fan of the series or simply appreciate exceptional music, “Almost Like Being In Love” promises to be a standout addition to your playlist.

Experience the magic of Bleachers’ musical prowess as they provide the perfect sonic backdrop to the captivating narrative of ‘The New Look’. Tune in now and let the enchanting melodies sweep you away on a journey of emotions unlike any other.

- Advertisement -

The immersive, contemporary soundtrack, curated and produced by Antonoff, features covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs performed by artists including Bleachers, Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Beabadoobee, Nick Cave, Perfume Genius and more. It will be the first release on Shadow Of The City, Antonoff’s new imprint at acclaimed independent label Dirty Hit.

‘The New Look’ is a new, gripping historical drama from Todd A. Kessler, starring Emmy Award winner Ben Mendelsohn as ‘Christian Dior’ and Academy Award winner Juliette Binoche as ‘Coco Chanel.’ Inspired by true events and filmed exclusively in Paris, ‘The New Look’ centres on fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated the horrors of World War II and launched modern fashion. The 10-episode series made its global debut on February 14th on Apple TV+ and features an all-star cast with Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer, Claes Bang and Glenn Close starring alongside Mendelsohn and Binoche.

The release follows hot on the heels of the band’s fourth studio album ‘Bleachers,’ which was released last month and features singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’, ‘Tiny Moves’ and ‘Me Before You’. The release of ‘Bleachers’ was met with tremendous critical acclaim with DIY lauding the album as “nothing short of remarkable”, Rolling Stone praising its “spiritual ecstasy that can only be attained through the platonic perfection of pop formula” and NME labeling the record as “a triumphant portrait of Antonoff’s talent and the band’s tight musical bond”. The band recently sold-out their largest headline show to date at Madison Square Garden on October 4th.