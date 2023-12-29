BLACKPINK’s Contract Shift: Navigating New Paths Beyond YG Entertainment

The K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has chosen not to renew their individual contracts with YG Entertainment.

Today, YG Entertainment officially announced that the four members of BLACKPINK – Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa – will not be renewing their individual contracts with the agency. According to Soompi’s translation, YG Entertainment stated, “We have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities. We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts.”

This decision follows closely after Jennie’s recent launch of her own label, Odd Atelier (OA). She disclosed that she established the company in November 2023, envisioning it as “a space that aims to create new things that attract attention in a different way from what is usual or expected.”

In early December 2023, all four BLACKPINK members “signed an exclusive contract for group activities” with YG Entertainment, concluding a months-long negotiation process that began as early as July 2023.

As of now, it remains uncertain whether the remaining three members of BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa – will sign with existing labels or establish their own agencies.