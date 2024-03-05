Twice Takes the Lead: “With You-th” Soars to No. 1 on Billboard 200

In a monumental triumph for the world of K-pop, Twice, the beloved nine-member group, has clinched the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with their latest EP, “With You-th.” Selling the equivalent of 95,000 units in the United States, this achievement marks a historic milestone for the talented ensemble.

With their vibrant melodies and captivating choreography, Twice has captured the hearts of millions worldwide since their debut in 2015. “With You-th” represents their fifth Top 10 record, showcasing their unwavering popularity and musical prowess.

The EP’s phenomenal success is largely attributed to its exceptional performance in physical sales, accounting for a staggering 90,000 units of the total. Available in a dazzling array of 14 collectible variations and three vinyl editions, the album has resonated deeply with fans, propelling it to become the top-selling album of the week and boasting the largest sales week of the year thus far.

Twice’s ascent to the summit of the Billboard 200 not only solidifies their status as global icons but also underscores the profound impact of K-pop on the contemporary music landscape. With their “Ready to Be” tour in full swing, captivating audiences with their electrifying performances, Twice continues to set new standards of excellence in the industry.

In a remarkable display of K-pop’s rising influence, the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 welcomes another girl group sensation, Le Sserafim, debuting at No. 8 with their album “Easy,” a testament to the genre’s remarkable diversity and appeal.

As we celebrate Twice’s remarkable achievement, we also acknowledge the continued success of Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time,” holding strong at No. 2 after an impressive 52 weeks on the chart. Wallen’s enduring popularity speaks volumes about the enduring power of his music and the loyalty of his fanbase.

In the ever-evolving landscape of music, Twice’s triumphant ascent serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the boundless possibilities when talent and passion converge. Let us join in celebrating their remarkable journey and eagerly anticipate the musical wonders that lie ahead.

