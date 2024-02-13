Blackpink’s Lisa Ventures into Acting with The White Lotus Season 3!

Exciting news for Blackpink fans and TV enthusiasts alike! Lisa, known for her prowess in music as part of the globally acclaimed K-pop group Blackpink, is stepping into the realm of acting with her debut role in The White Lotus Season 3.

Variety reports that Lisa, credited under her given name Lalisa Manobal, will be joining a star-studded cast including Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and many more in the highly anticipated next season of the HBO series helmed by Mike White.

Details about Lisa’s character remain shrouded in secrecy, mirroring the enigmatic atmosphere surrounding the rest of the cast and the plot of the upcoming season. However, fans can anticipate her performance against the backdrop of Thailand, with filming set to commence in breathtaking locations such as Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok.

While this marks Lisa’s inaugural foray into acting, she follows in the footsteps of fellow Blackpink member Jennie, who graced screens in the HBO show The Idol alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp last year.

Amidst her burgeoning acting career, Lisa continues to make waves in the music industry, recently launching her own management company, LLOUD, as a testament to her unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation in entertainment.

Stay tuned for The White Lotus Season 3, promising intrigue, drama, and the captivating debut of Lisa in her new acting endeavor!