Jin of BTS Announces Solo Album Happy with Star-Studded Collaborations

BTS’s Jin is set to release his highly anticipated debut solo album, Happy, marking a new chapter in his musical career after completing his 18-month South Korean military service. Fans have been eagerly awaiting this moment since his 2022 solo single “Astronaut,” and the six-track album promises to dive deep into the concept of happiness.

According to HYBE, Happy explores Jin’s personal reflections on joy, with the hope that listeners will connect with his journey. The lead single, “Running Wild”, is already creating buzz, while “I’ll Be There” is scheduled to be released on October 25 as a pre-release track. Other songs include “Another Level”, “Falling”, “I Will Come to You”, and a special collaboration with Red Velvet’s WENDY on “Heart on the Window”.

The album also boasts exciting collaborations with international artists. Jin worked with Gary Barlow of Take That, and Taka and Toru from the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK, adding diverse musical influences to his first solo project.

- Advertisement -

Fans can expect Happy to be a heartfelt exploration of what true happiness means, filled with vibrant energy and star-studded collaborations. The album will be available for streaming on November 15, with colorful and joyful visuals to match its upbeat theme.