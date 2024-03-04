V of BTS Announces New Digital Single ‘Fri(end)s’

Exciting news for BTS ARMY! V of BTS is set to drop a brand-new digital single titled ‘Fri(end)s’ next Friday, as announced by Big Hit Music.

V himself revealed the exciting news earlier today (March 4) at midnight KST through BTS’ social media platforms. Big Hit Music describes the upcoming track as a “love song in the pop soul R&B genre,” promising a soulful experience for listeners. Alongside the announcement, the label treated fans to the first teaser of the track, hinting at what’s to come. Not only that, but fans can also anticipate an accompanying music video to be released simultaneously with the single.

The teaser image shared with the announcement features a minimalist pink-colored graphic, showcasing the song title prominently, accompanied by the iconic letter ‘V’ enclosed within a circle in the top corner. The poster also reveals the highly-anticipated release date and time of ‘Fri(end)s’: March 15 at 1pm KST / 12am ET.

- Advertisement -

Excitement is brewing, and the anticipation is palpable! Stay tuned as more teasers for the song are expected to drop in the coming days, building up the hype leading to its official release next week. Get ready for a musical journey with V!

#BTS #V #Fri(end)s #NewMusicComingSoon