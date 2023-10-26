Beatles’ Farewell Song

The last Beatles song will be released on November 2.

This is the piece that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr have been talking about in recent weeks, reassuring about the use of artificial intelligence-based technology used to separate the vocal and piano tracks in the original recording of John Lennon.

The song is titled “Now and Then” and will be released along with a new mix of the first Beatles song, “Love Me Do.” It’s like saying: the beginning and the end of a great story.

The song will end up in the reissue in an extended version and with a new mix of the anthologies ‘1962-1966’ and ‘1967-1970’, the so-called red and blue albums. “It’s an authentic Beatles recording,” assures McCartney.

On the day before, a documentary titled “Now and Then – The Last Beatles Song” by Oliver Murray (12 minutes long) will be uploaded to the Beatles’ YouTube channel, which tells the story of the making of the song.

A short trailer: