Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS Breaks Spotify Record & Sells Out Residency

Bad Bunny has done it again! The Puerto Rican superstar has shattered streaming records and cemented his place as one of the biggest artists in the world with his sixth album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Released earlier this month, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS has taken the music world by storm. The album reached 1 billion Spotify streams in just 13 days, breaking the record for the fastest male artist to achieve this milestone. Previously, Bad Bunny held the same record with his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which reached 1 billion streams in 14 days.

The track “DtMF” has also been dominating charts, sitting atop Spotify’s Daily Global chart for over a week. With several songs from the album consistently in Spotify’s top 10, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS has proven to be a global sensation.

In addition to his streaming success, Bad Bunny is preparing for his first-ever concert residency in Puerto Rico. Titled No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, the residency will run from July 11 to September 14, 2025, at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico.

Fans were quick to secure tickets, with all 30 shows selling out almost instantly. The residency, featuring performances of hits from his latest album and past releases, will host over 400,000 fans and has set new records for ticket sales and demand.

Bad Bunny’s team took proactive steps to protect fans from ticket resellers and bots during the presale process. By removing 1.8 million bots and scalpers, they ensured that loyal fans had a fair shot at securing tickets, a move that was widely celebrated by his global audience.

As 2025 begins, Bad Bunny has solidified his status as a cultural icon and industry leader. His ability to break records, connect with fans, and stay true to his Puerto Rican roots sets him apart in the world of music.

Congratulations to Bad Bunny on his incredible success with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS and his upcoming residency! Stay tuned for updates on the record-breaking artist and his latest achievements.