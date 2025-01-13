Bad Bunny Announces 21-Date Residency in Puerto Rico: No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí

Bad Bunny Announces Coliseo de Puerto Rico Residency: No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí

Global superstar Bad Bunny is making his return to Puerto Rico with an exciting new residency, No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí. The 21-show run will take place at the iconic Coliseo de Puerto Rico, kicking off on July 11 and wrapping up on August 24.

The residency opens with nine exclusive shows reserved for Puerto Rico residents, running July 11–27, with tickets available for in-person purchase starting January 15 at 10 AM AST. These exclusive performances highlight Bad Bunny’s deep connection to his home island.

A Celebration of Puerto Rican Culture

The residency announcement comes on the heels of the release of DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny’s sixth studio album, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart. The 17-track album is a love letter to Puerto Rico, featuring traditional sounds like plena and jíbara, and collaborations with local artists such as Chuwi, Dei V, Omar Courtz, Pleneros de la Cresta, and RaiNao.

- Advertisement -

Through his music and the upcoming residency, Bad Bunny continues to celebrate his heritage while sharing it with a global audience.

Residency Schedule

The No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí residency will run every weekend (Friday through Sunday) at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Below is the full list of dates:

July 11–13 *

* July 18–20 *

* July 25–27 *

(Exclusive to Puerto Rico residents)

* (Exclusive to Puerto Rico residents) August 1–3

August 8–10

August 15–17

August 22–24

Ticketing Details

Pre-sale registration for all residency dates is open now through January 14 at 11:59 PM AST. Fans who receive a pre-sale code can purchase tickets starting January 17 at 10 AM AST.

For Puerto Rico residents, tickets to the first nine shows will go on sale in person on January 15 at 10 AM AST.

What’s Next for Bad Bunny?

In his residency announcement, Bad Bunny teased plans for future performances in Mexico, Brazil, Spain, and other countries before the end of the year. Fans worldwide can look forward to more updates from the Puerto Rican icon as he continues his reign as one of the music industry’s most dynamic performers.

Stay tuned for more information on ticket availability and future tour announcements!