Ariana Grande Dominates Billboard Charts with “Eternal Sunshine”

Ariana Grande‘s musical reign continues as she effortlessly secures the top spots on both the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts with her latest album, “Eternal Sunshine,” and its lead single, “We Can’t Be Friends.”

With an astonishing 227,000 units sold in its debut week, “Eternal Sunshine” marks Grande’s seventh studio album and her fourth consecutive No. 1 album. The album’s success is further underscored by its 195 million on-demand streams and 77,000 in album sales, solidifying Grande’s position as a powerhouse in the music industry.

“We Can’t Be Friends,” produced by the legendary Max Martin, notches another milestone for Grande, securing her yet another Hot 100 No. 1 hit. The track’s infectious melody garnered 33 million streams and 5 million radio airplay audience impressions, further cementing Grande’s status as a chart-topping sensation.

But Grande’s dominance doesn’t stop there. Several tracks from “Eternal Sunshine,” including “Ordinary Things,” grace the Hot 100 chart, with a notable appearance by Grande’s grandmother, Nonna, making her debut at the age of 98. Nonna’s cameo in “Ordinary Things” adds a sentimental touch to the track, resonating with fans worldwide.

Grande’s unprecedented achievement of having two albums produce multiple No. 1 hits solidifies her status as a trailblazer in the music industry. From her earlier hits like “Thank U, Next” to her latest chart-toppers, Grande continues to captivate audiences with her unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication to her craft.

As Grande basks in her well-deserved success, the music industry eagerly anticipates the release of new albums from other notable artists. With Shakira, Tyla, and the dynamic duo Metro Boomin and Future all set to drop new records on March 22, music lovers have plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.

In a landscape where talent reigns supreme, Ariana Grande’s star shines brighter than ever, proving once again that she is a force to be reckoned with in the world of music.