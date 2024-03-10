After the release of her highly anticipated album “Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande made her futuristic video debut for the new single from the collection, “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).”

The singer promoted the clip last week with an image from the waiting room, where she signs a consent form stating: “You have extensively considered your decision and grant ‘Brighter Days Inc.’ exclusive permission to completely remove this person from your own memory,” as her pen hovers over the box marked “No,” before the 30-year-old pop star selects “Yes” in the final seconds and signs her name as “Peaches.”

This scene from the video, directed by Christian Breslauer, marks the first act of a moody video that finds Grande — wearing a gray fur coat over a mini dress and knee-high boots, and sporting some dramatic, tribal makeup around her left eye — sitting in the monochrome, wood-paneled lobby of the Brighter Days Inc. clinic waiting for an appointment with a doctor. When they call out the name Peaches, Grande grabs a white box filled with memories and enters a surgical arena, where she reclines in a chair as she begins to sing the introspective lyrics of the ballad.