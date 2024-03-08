Ariana Grande unveils her latest masterpiece: Eternal Sunshine! #Listen

After three years of anticipation, Ariana Grande has finally blessed us with her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. Inspired by the iconic film of the same name, this LP boasts 13 tracks co-produced by Grande, Ilya Salmanzadeh, and Max Martin.

The digital cover art showcases Grande’s enigmatic presence, with her leaning against a clone of herself, inviting listeners into a world of introspection and artistry.

“Things are just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go,” Grande shared earlier this year. “I wanted to share with you that this is kind of a concept album because it’s all different heightened pieces of the same story of the same experience.”

Last month, Grande teased fans with the album’s tracklist, featuring tantalizing titles like “Don’t Wanna Break Up Again,” “True Story,” and “The Boy Is Mine.” The excitement peaked when she dropped the lead single, “Yes, And?” in January, quickly claiming the top spot on the Hot 100 charts. And as if that wasn’t enough, she treated us to a remix featuring none other than Mariah Carey.

Eternal Sunshine marks a glorious addition to Grande’s impressive discography, joining the ranks of her previous chart-toppers: Yours Truly, My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next, and Positions.

Dive into the ethereal soundscape of Eternal Sunshine and let Ariana Grande guide you through a journey of love, loss, and self-discovery. Available now on all streaming platforms!

intro (end of the world)

bye

don’t wanna break up again

Saturn Returns Interlude

eternal sunshine

supernatural

the boy is mine

yes, and?

we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

i wish i hated you

imperfect for you

ordinary things (feat. Nonna)

