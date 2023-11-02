Allegations Against Steven Tyler: The Harrowing Stories

A second woman accuses Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler of sexual assault, and once again, the alleged incidents occurred when the victim was a minor.

Former model Jeanne Bellino claims to have met the singer in New York in the summer of 1975 when she was 17 years old. On that day, Tyler allegedly sexually assaulted her twice.

The encounter between the two was said to have been arranged by a friend at the Warwick Hotel after a fashion show Bellino was working on in Manhattan. On the street, Bellino asked Tyler a question about the lyrics of a song. Irritated, Tyler allegedly forced her into a phone booth.

- Advertisement -

“While holding her still,” as stated in the documents filed for the case, “Tyler thrust his tongue into her mouth and touched her body, breasts, buttocks, and genitals, moving and removing her clothes while holding her against the wall of the booth.” While Tyler sexually assaulted her, pretending to have intercourse, friends watched outside the booth, laughing. “None of the entourage intervened.”

Bellino managed to free herself and exit the booth while the band members “laughed and did nothing to intervene.” Confused and shocked, Bellino did not leave the group because, she says, she needed the friend who had arranged the meeting for a ride.

Once back at the hotel, near the bar, Tyler allegedly forcefully kissed her while rubbing against her, and she resisted. Tyler whispered in her ear that he was going to his room “to do something quick” and would call her to join him. When a member of Tyler’s team called her to go to the room, Bellino “couldn’t speak and was paralyzed” by fear. She rushed to the hotel entrance, where a doorman, who she believes saw everything, put her in a taxi. Once she returned home, she recounted everything to her sister.

At the end of 2022, another woman accused Tyler of abusing her when she was a minor. This woman is Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb. She claims that the rocker convinced her mother to grant him custody of her when she was 16 years old to allow her to live with him and engage in a sexual relationship. In his autobiography, the rocker mentions that he “almost married a teenager” and that “her parents had fallen for me and signed a document giving me custody of the girl so I wouldn’t get arrested if I took her out of the state.