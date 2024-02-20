AC/DC Celebrates 50 Years with Limited Edition Gold Vinyl Releases and European Tour

Legendary rock band AC/DC is gearing up for an epic celebration of their five-decade-long journey in the music industry. As they prepare to mark their 50th anniversary, the band has announced an electrifying lineup of events, including the release of their entire album catalogue on limited edition gold vinyl.

Formed in 1973, AC/DC burst onto the scene with their iconic debut gig at the Chequers Nightclub in Sydney, Australia, on December 31 of that year. Now, fifty years later, they continue to reign supreme in the world of rock and roll.

To commemorate this milestone, AC/DC is unleashing a wave of nostalgia with their gold vinyl re-releases, set to hit shelves on March 15. Fans can expect to find classics like ‘Back In Black‘, ‘Highway To Hell’, ‘The Razors Edge‘, and more, each packaged with a special 12”x12” print featuring new AC/DC 50 artwork.

But that’s not all – the celebration doesn’t stop with vinyl. AC/DC is also embarking on a monumental European tour, their first in eight years. The ‘Power Up’ tour, named after their 2020 album, will see the band rock stadiums across 10 countries, including Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

The excitement doesn’t end there. AC/DC aficionados can dive into a treasure trove of commemorative merchandise, from t-shirts and hoodies to mugs and beer coolers. And for those looking to bring a piece of AC/DC history into their homes, there’s even a “50 years of logo” bar runner up for grabs.

With the band’s return to full-time action and frontman Brian Johnson back in the spotlight after overcoming hearing problems, the AC/DC faithful have even more reason to rejoice. So mark your calendars, secure your vinyl pre-orders, and get ready to rock out with AC/DC like never before as they celebrate half a century of music mastery.

May 07: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 21: Gelsenkirchen Veltins Arena, Germany

May 25: Reggio Emilia RCF Arena, Italy

May 29: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 01: Seville La Cartuja Stadium, Spain

Jun 05: Amsterdam Johan Cruyff Arena, The Netherlands

Jun 09: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 16: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 19: Dresden Messe, Germany

Jun 23: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 26: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jun 29: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Jul 03: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 07: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 13: Hockenheim Ring, Germany

Jul 17: Stuttgart Wasen, Germany

Jul 21: Bratislava Old Airport, Slovakia

Jul 27: Nuremberg Zeppelinfeld, Germany

Jul 31: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 04: Hannover Messe, Germany

Aug 09: Dessel Festivalpark Stenehei, Belgium

Aug 13: Paris Hippodrome, France

Aug 17: Dublin Croke Park, Ireland

Get tickets.