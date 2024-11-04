A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb Album Faces New Delays Amid Pre-Order Cancellations

A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb album has hit yet another delay, leaving fans waiting even longer for his first full release in six years. Initially announced in December 2022 and later teased with an August 2024 release during Rocky’s debut fashion show, the album was then pushed to fall without a firm date. This weekend, the anticipation took a frustrating turn as retailers began canceling vinyl pre-orders, sparking disappointment across social media, with fans sharing refund screenshots and voicing concerns about the album’s future.

In August, Rocky addressed the ongoing delays, citing leaks and sample clearance issues as primary setbacks. He took to X to assure fans of his commitment to quality, saying, “It’s been 6 years & I wanna make the best album ever. I’m sorry for the wait.” Despite the delay, Rocky has kept fans intrigued with singles like “Highjack,” a track addressing topics from flow-jacking in the rap scene to subtle references about Drake’s interest in Rihanna.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe, Rocky explained that Don’t Be Dumb would introduce a fresh artistic approach, blending German expressionism with “ghetto futurism,” under the aesthetic he calls GR1M. He also confirmed that leaked tracks like “Tailor Swif” would not appear on the final album. So far, neither Rocky nor his team have commented on the vinyl cancellations or provided an updated release timeline, keeping fans in suspense as they await new details on the album’s drop.

We are never getting the album 😔 https://t.co/fMU3XBbAE1 pic.twitter.com/5hJfU7Nqxa — Dro 💿 Vinyl Collection (@99Vinyl_) November 3, 2024

