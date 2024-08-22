A$AP Rocky Drops Captivating Visuals for “Highjack” Ahead of Don’t Be Dumb Album Release

A$AP Rocky has officially kicked off the visual rollout for his eagerly awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, with the release of the music video for his latest single, “Highjack.” Featuring vocals from Jessica Pratt, this track offers a glimpse into the artistic direction Rocky is taking with this new project.

The music video, which was released on August 21, showcases Rocky’s unique style and vision. Directed by his creative agency AWGE in collaboration with Thibaut Grevet, the video is a stunning black-and-white production that evokes the eerie atmospheres of Tim Burton’s Vincent and David Lynch’s Eraserhead. The monochrome visuals provide a stark and striking backdrop for Rocky as he delves into themes of influence, fashion, and personal life.

In “Highjack,” Rocky addresses the impact he has had on both the fashion and music industries. His fashion label, American Sabotage, is prominently featured throughout the video, highlighting his deep connection to the world of style. Rocky doesn’t shy away from discussing his relationship with Rihanna either, as he spits, “These n—as want my wife bad,” addressing the envy and admiration surrounding his high-profile partnership.

The video’s aesthetic is as bold as the lyrics, with Rocky donning an array of eye-catching outfits, including pieces from AWGE. The visual style, combined with Rocky’s confident delivery, makes “Highjack” a standout introduction to the Don’t Be Dumb era.

As fans eagerly await the full release of Don’t Be Dumb, “Highjack” serves as a powerful teaser, hinting at the creative heights Rocky is set to reach with this album. With its intricate visuals and thought-provoking lyrics, this music video has only heightened the anticipation for what’s to come.