A$AP Rocky Drops Surprise Single “HIJACK” Featuring Jessica Pratt Ahead of Highly-Anticipated Album

A$AP Rocky has made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of his surprise single “HIJACK,” featuring the ethereal vocals of folk artist Jessica Pratt. This release comes just ahead of his highly-anticipated album “Don’t Be Dumb,” slated for an August 30 drop, and marks a significant moment for fans eagerly awaiting new music from the Harlem rapper.

“HIJACK,” a three-minute track, arrives on the first birthday of Rocky and Rihanna’s son, Riot Rose, adding a personal touch to the release. The song is produced by a powerhouse team including Greg Kurstin, Jordan Patrick, Zach Fogarty, and Hitkidd, delivering a blend of melodic raps and dynamic soundscapes reminiscent of Rocky’s earlier work.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, A$AP Rocky described the inspiration behind “HIJACK,” stating, “I feel like the real is back, man, and it’s just like, this shit is for the taking. It’s a hijack.” He elaborated on the new aesthetic he’s bringing to his music, mentioning influences of German expressionism and what he calls “ghetto futurism.” This unique combination creates a sonic backdrop that is both innovative and familiar to his long-time fans.

Rocky has taken a meticulous approach to crafting his new material, as he explained, “I’ve been working on this stuff, this material for a while now, tweaking it and fixing it and whatnot. So this was just one of the ones that we decided to, it was the summer and here we are. Shot a visual and yeah, this is part of the new saga.” The dedication to perfecting his sound is evident in the polished production and cohesive feel of the track.

Jessica Pratt, known for her intimate and rootsy pop style, complements Rocky’s verses with a subtle yet catchy chorus. Her contribution adds a unique texture to the track, enhancing its moody and eclectic vibe. The collaboration highlights Rocky’s ability to blend different genres seamlessly, creating a sound that stands out in today’s music landscape.

“HIJACK” also features Rocky’s signature lyrical prowess, as he reflects on his success and throws playful jabs at his rivals. With lines like “Catch me on the block, not the web, this ain’t Minecraft,” and references to past hits and industry peers, Rocky proves he’s still at the top of his game.

The single is a promising glimpse into what fans can expect from “Don’t Be Dumb.” Since his last album in 2018, Rocky’s sporadic releases have kept listeners on their toes, and “HIJACK” suggests that the upcoming album will be worth the wait. With its innovative sound and strategic collaborations, “Don’t Be Dumb” is poised to be a defining project in A$AP Rocky’s career.

Stream “HIJACK” now on Spotify and Apple Music, and stay tuned for more updates as A$AP Rocky prepares to unveil “Don’t Be Dumb” later this month. This return marks a significant moment not just for Rocky, but for the music industry as a whole, reaffirming his position as a leading figure in contemporary hip-hop.