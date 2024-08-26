A$AP Rocky’s New Album ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ Delayed: Leaks and Sample Clearances Disrupt Release

Greek Edition

A$AP Rocky‘s highly anticipated fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, has faced yet another setback, pushing its release to the fall. Originally scheduled for the end of August, the Harlem rapper revealed that the delay is due to persistent issues with leaks and sample clearances. “LEAKS & SAMPLE CLEARANCES ARE DISRUPTING THE ALBUM. IT’S BEEN 6 YEARS & I WANNA MAKE THE BEST ALBUM EVER. I’M SORRY FOR THE WAIT,” Rocky shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The Testing artist, whose last album was released in 2018, has been working on Don’t Be Dumb for six years, aiming to deliver his best project yet. The album has already generated buzz with rumored collaborations featuring big names like J. Cole, Busta Rhymes, and Rihanna. In a recent Billboard interview, Rocky discussed these challenges, noting that leaks have frequently derailed his creative process, even referencing the unauthorized release of his “Taylor Swift” video last year.

In addition to dealing with leaks, A$AP Rocky has been navigating the complex process of sample clearances, a necessary step in obtaining permission to use existing music in his new tracks. Despite these hurdles, the rapper remains committed to crafting an album that meets his high standards.

As fans eagerly await an official release date, Rocky’s dedication to perfection suggests that Don’t Be Dumb will be well worth the wait.

