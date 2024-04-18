Greek Edition

A new song signed Lennon-McCartney has been released

Ok, it's the children. James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon's Musical Tribute to London's Romantic Nostalgia

By Hit Channel
You read it right, a new song penned by Lennon-McCartney has been released, although we’re not talking about the two Beatles but about James McCartney and Sean Ono Lennon, the sons of the two Fab Four members who have written a new song titled “Primrose Hill.”

An acoustic piece where the two reflect on happy memories of time spent in this romantic observation spot in the city of London. Released as a single by McCartney, it marks the first time Paul’s son has collaborated with his friend Lennon (who is also a co-writer of the song).

Paul McCartney also shared the song on social media: “My son James has released a new song called ‘Primrose Hill’ – check it out! And much love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.

In the past, James McCartney has contributed to the solo music of both parents and has also released some records. Sean Ono Lennon, besides a solo career, has performed with bands such as Cibo Matto, Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, and Lennon Claypool Delirium (with Primus bassist and singer Les Claypool).

 

