ZERB: Uniting Cultures Through Global Electronic Beats

Originally from São Paulo, Brazil, ZERB is widely recognized for consistently pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

“Mwaki” stands as the latest global viral success from Brazilian DJ and producer Zerb, featuring the enchanting vocals of Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau in the tribal Kenyan language of Kikuyu. The collaboration between ZERB and Sofiya is a cultural blend captivating audiences worldwide, proving that music is a universal language.

Currently at #25 on Shazam’s Global Chart with over 650 thousand Shazams worldwide, the song is spreading like wildfire and has garnered the attention of top DJs worldwide!

With an early introduction to music and self-taught production skills, ZERB has thrilled audiences of thousands at Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio.

ZERB’s distinctive style, rooted in authenticity and unique musical expression, sets him apart as a beacon among Brazilian producers.

His debut solo EP, “STILL UNKNOWN,” marked a pivotal moment, breaking away from trends and charting his own course. His latest and second EP, “SURRENDER,” is the result of 10 years in music, where ZERB continues to captivate a global audience, bridging cultures through his unparalleled musical offerings.

This chapter in his artistic journey is not just a beginning but a testament to his unwavering dedication to uniting people through the power of music. “Music is a universal language” – ZERB.

Check also the remix from Pascal Junior:

Lyrics:

Na Niguo Muthee Akoraguo Mwaki

Na Niajirite Digakuhikie

Anyona Muci Niakurakara

Nake Arakara We Dahotagaaa

No Oooo No Ooooo Nouthamire

Mwanake, mwanake Naooo. Naothamire

No Oooo No Ooooo Nouthamire

Mwanake mwanake No Oooo No Ooo Noothamire

Na Niguo Muthee Akoraguo Mwaki

Na Niajirite Digakuhikie

Anyona Muci Niakurakara

Nake Arakara We Dahotagaaa

No Oooo No Ooooo Nouthamire

Mwanake, mwanake Naooo. Naothamire

No Oooo No Ooooн No Othamire