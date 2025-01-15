ZERB Dominates Charts Again with New Single “Location” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa

ZERB Dominates Global Charts with New Single “Location” Featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa

From São Paulo, Brazil, ZERB has solidified his place as one of the hottest rising stars in the electronic music scene. After garnering over 400 million streams with his last two singles in 2024, ZERB is back with a bang. His latest track, “Location”, features international superstars Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa and is already making waves worldwide.

ZERB’s journey to global stardom began with his afro-house smash “Mwaki”, which amassed over 3 million Shazams and topped Spotify’s Global Viral Charts for two weeks. The track also hit #2 on the Global Shazam Charts and became a double-platinum hit in Greece.

Following “Mwaki,” ZERB released “Addicted”, a collaboration with The Chainsmokers and Ink. The track dominated the U.S. dance radio charts for three weeks, entered the Top 40 in the UK, and also went platinum in Greece.

- Advertisement -

He then reached new heights with the ultimate collaboration—“feelslikeimfallinginlove” featuring Chris Martin and Coldplay. This milestone marked ZERB as a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry.

On “Location,” ZERB joins forces with Ty Dolla $ign, a multi-GRAMMY-nominated artist known for hits like “Paranoid,” “Or Nah,” and “Blasé.” Ty Dolla $ign’s impressive résumé includes collaborations with Post Malone (“Psycho”), Kanye West (“Carnival”), and Fifth Harmony (“Work From Home”), as well as songwriting and production credits for icons like JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, and Chris Brown.

Adding even more star power to the track is Wiz Khalifa, whose laid-back delivery and iconic style complement ZERB’s innovative production perfectly.

At just 26 years old, ZERB is charting his own path as one of the most exciting names in electronic music today. “Location” continues to showcase his ability to seamlessly blend afro-house elements with contemporary EDM, creating hits that resonate across cultures and generations.

With his fresh approach to production, a roster of star-studded collaborations, and an undeniable talent for crafting global hits, ZERB is proving to be an unstoppable force in the music industry.

“Location” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Whether you’re a fan of ZERB’s signature afro-house sound or excited to hear the synergy with Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa, this track is a must-listen for 2025.