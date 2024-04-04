Zamna Festival Takes on Hï Ibiza: A Summer of Immersive Music Experiences

Tulum’s unique and scene-leading Zamna Festival is to host two special events at Hï Ibiza this summer. On 20 June and 12 September, the immersive Mexican experience will bring its famously free-spirited and world-class soundtrack to the planet’s No. 1 club with a host of cutting-edge DJs and innovative production.

Founded in 2017, Zamna Festival is renowned as one of the most authentic and unique destinations to experience quality electronic music in Tulum. It welcomes a carefully curated mix of international DJs to the heart of Mexico’s mystical Quintana Roo jungle where nature, ancient magic and next-level production technology coexist. What sets the brand apart is its incredible design and bespoke music stages that are works of art in their own right. Inviting audiences to dance together in the lush Mexican jungle, Zamna’s exclusive experience connects music fans from all over the world.

Now the pioneering festival is bringing its magic to Hï Ibiza, and will take over the distinctive multi-room setup, bringing in immersive production and bold designs that will make for an unmissable pair of musical experiences.

These two historic events promise to bring something new and unique to Hï Ibiza this summer. To book tickets visit hiibiza.com.