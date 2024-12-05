Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon to Headline Golden Gate Park Concerts on August 15, 2025

Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon Headline Golden Gate Park Concerts in August 2025

Mark your calendars! Another Planet Entertainment is bringing the next chapter of its Golden Gate Park Concerts series to life with multi-Platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Zach Bryan and special guests, including Kings of Leon, on Friday, August 15, 2025. The show, produced in association with AEG, promises an unforgettable evening of music in the iconic Golden Gate Park.

Event Details

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 3 PM – 10 PM

Location: Polo Field, Golden Gate Park, San Francisco

Tickets: On sale starting Friday, December 6, at 12 PM PT via GoldenGateParkConcerts.com and Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices start at $199.70 for General Admission and $479.70 for VIP packages, offering fans a range of options to enjoy the event.

A Unique Concert Experience in San Francisco

The Golden Gate Park Concerts series debuted last August, with headliners System of a Down and Deftones, drawing a crowd of over 50,000 attendees and earning rave reviews. Building on this momentum, Zach Bryan’s performance in Golden Gate Park’s Polo Field promises an even more memorable night under the stars, surrounded by the park’s breathtaking natural beauty.

Since its inception in 1967, Golden Gate Park has hosted some of the world’s most legendary artists, from Grateful Dead and Jimi Hendrix to Pearl Jam and Neil Young. Bryan’s concert continues this storied legacy, making it a must-see event for music fans nationwide.

Why Fans Can’t Miss This Show

Zach Bryan, fresh off his sold-out “The Quittin’ Time Tour,” has been praised for his raw storytelling and intimate performances. Rolling Stone describes him as “a cult hero breaking into the mainstream,” while the New York Post calls his shows “virtuoso storytelling in an arena setting.”

This is Bryan’s first-ever performance at Golden Gate Park, joined by the iconic Kings of Leon and other surprise acts yet to be announced. Fans will witness a once-in-a-lifetime show in one of San Francisco’s most magical venues.

Ticket Information

General Admission (GA)

Price : $199.70 ($169 + $30.70 fees)

: $199.70 ($169 + $30.70 fees) Details : Standing room access to the Polo Field.

:

VIP Packages

Price : $479.70 ($429 + $50.70 fees)

: $479.70 ($429 + $50.70 fees) Details : Up-front viewing area with dedicated bars. Access to a VIP courtyard lounge with premium bars, food vendors, and upgraded restrooms. Elevated lounge seating in a bleacher area. Expedited entry at the park’s North and South sides.

:

Supporting San Francisco Parks

In addition to delivering world-class entertainment, the Golden Gate Park Concerts series generates critical funding for San Francisco parks and programming, ensuring the city’s natural spaces remain vibrant and accessible.

For updates on additional acts and announcements for the Golden Gate Park Concerts series, fans can sign up for Another Planet Entertainment’s newsletter here.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6, so mark your calendars and get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music under the stars.