Ye Teases Vultures The Movie and Upcoming Album Bully

Ye Debuts AI-Driven Trailer for Vultures The Movie

On January 10, Ye (formerly Kanye West) unveiled the trailer for his latest creative venture, Vultures The Movie. The one-minute black-and-white teaser, posted on Instagram, is believed to be AI-generated and showcases a montage of striking, chaotic visuals with no clear plotline.

The trailer features dramatic descriptors like “Thrilling,” “Chilling,” “Sensoramic,” and “Vulgar” splashed across the screen while The Blues Brothers theme song sets an eerie tone. AI-generated versions of Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vultures collaborators Kodak Black, Rich The Kid, and Playboi Carti make brief appearances, including scenes of gunfire.

The style of Vultures The Movie mirrors that of recent Vultures 2 music videos like “530,” which also relied heavily on black-and-white aesthetics and AI production. While Ye hasn’t confirmed the use of AI, his consistent use of the technology suggests he’s leaning into innovation for this new cinematic chapter.

No Release Date Yet for Vultures The Movie

The release date for Vultures The Movie remains unknown, but reports indicate it’s slated for 2025. Fans speculate that the project ties into the Vultures franchise, originally intended to be a trilogy. However, it’s unclear whether the third music installment will still come to fruition.

The trailer’s release coincides with Ye’s recent social media return and professional resurgence. Earlier this year, Ye celebrated his wife Bianca Censori’s 30th birthday in the Maldives, and he’s since teased multiple projects, including his long-awaited solo album, Bully.

Ye’s Bully Marks His First Solo Album Since Donda

In addition to his cinematic debut, Ye is gearing up for the release of Bully, his first solo album since 2021’s Donda. The rapper has shared cover art and snippets of the album on social media, building anticipation among fans.

Ye’s 2024 successes set the stage for a promising year. His Vultures album climbed back to the top of the Billboard 200, while the Grammy-nominated track “Carnival” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With Vultures The Movie and Bully on the horizon, 2025 could see Ye redefining his creative legacy.

Watch the Vultures The Movie trailer now and stay tuned for updates on its release.