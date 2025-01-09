Kanye West Drops Surreal Puppet-Filled Visuals for “530” Off VULTURES 2

Kanye West continues to surprise fans with the unexpected, dropping a surreal music video for “530,” one of the standout tracks from his controversial album VULTURES 2. Released without warning via Instagram, the video follows “Bomb” as the second track from the album to feature striking AI-driven visuals.

“530” has been praised as one of Kanye’s most personal lyrical performances in recent years, touching on his relationship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, his concerns about parenting, and fears for his children’s futures. Fans expected an equally heartfelt video, given Kanye’s history of iconic music visuals. Instead, West defied all expectations with a bold creative choice: the video features no humans and is entirely centered around puppets and masked figures.

The music video delivers a series of bizarre, low-quality vignettes. Scenes include puppet-like figures receiving plastic surgery injections, walking the streets with bags, and engaging in tense arguments. The unsettling visuals evoke the eerie atmosphere of a Twilight Zone episode, perfectly matching Kanye’s reputation for pushing creative boundaries.

Lyrically, “530” stands out as one of Kanye’s best in years, blending raw emotion with a smooth vocal chop. However, the decision to release a music video now, months after the mixed reception of VULTURES 2, has sparked curiosity among fans. Kanye had seemingly moved on from the project, focusing instead on his upcoming solo album BULLY.

The surprise release of the “530” video suggests that Kanye may not have entirely closed the door on VULTURES 2. Whether this marks a continuation of the album’s promotion or simply a momentary artistic revisit, the video is undeniably captivating and adds a new layer to the song’s emotional depth.

Watch the surreal video for “530” below and stay tuned for updates on Kanye’s next release, BULLY.