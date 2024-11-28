back to top
Greek Edition

Kanye West Drops “Bomb” Music Video Featuring His Kids

A Futuristic Post-Apocalyptic Adventure from Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla Sign

By fotismc
Hip-Hop

Kanye West’s “Bomb” Stuns with AI Visuals and North West’s Japanese Rap Debut

Kanye West, now widely known as Ye, has unveiled Bomb, a standout track from his collaborative album Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. Alongside the song’s innovative sound, its music video redefines creative storytelling, offering fans a glimpse into Ye’s boundless artistic vision.

The video, set in a surreal post-apocalyptic desert, stars Ye’s daughters, North and Chicago West. The siblings take center stage, navigating a high-octane car race in Cybertruck-inspired vehicles while being chased by gremlin-like creatures. Blending cutting-edge generative AI, psychedelic visuals, and video game-inspired scenes reminiscent of Mario Kart, the video delivers a futuristic spectacle like no other.

Musically, Bomb begins with a choppy, trap-driven beat, setting a dynamic and unpredictable tone. Rising rapper Yuno Miles adds humor with playful, borderline-parodic verses, while North West wows with a surprising rap in Japanese, showcasing her impressive linguistic talent. Chicago brings youthful energy with a freestyle about beaches and sunshine, adding warmth to the track’s experimental vibe.

Bomb is a testament to Ye’s relentless innovation and his ability to push the boundaries of music and storytelling. As part of Vultures 2, the track highlights the evolving creative partnership between Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, combining bold experimentation with star-studded collaborations.

With Vultures 2 and the groundbreaking Bomb video, Kanye West once again cements his status as a pioneer in music and art. Stream Bomb now and dive into this futuristic adventure.

Thursday, November 28, 2024

