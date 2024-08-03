Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign Drop Surprise Album ‘VULTURES Volume 2’

After a prolonged wait filled with teasers and speculation, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have finally released their highly anticipated sophomore joint album, VULTURES Volume 2. The surprise release occurred just one day after the newly planned release date, marking a triumphant moment for fans who have been eagerly waiting for months.

Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, VULTURES Volume 2 features 16 tracks and boasts an impressive roster of guest appearances. The album includes contributions from Don Toliver, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Wayne, Charlie Wilson, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, James Blake, 070 Shake, CyHi the Prynce, Desiigner, and even Todd Rundgren. Additionally, Kanye’s children, Chicago and North West, make appearances, adding a personal touch to the project.

One of the album’s highlights is its cover, which pays homage to Ty Dolla $ign’s incarcerated brother, Jabreal Muhammad, also known as Big TC. Muhammad is currently serving a life sentence for a murder he and his brother claim he did not commit, making this tribute particularly poignant.

- Advertisement -

The journey to the release of VULTURES Volume 2 has been eventful. After initially being slated for release in May, the album experienced multiple delays. The excitement peaked this week when Kanye West’s website indicated that the album would be publicly available, only to remove the release date shortly thereafter. This left fans in a state of uncertainty, wondering if the album would ever be released.

However, the wait ended dramatically with the drop of the single “Slide” on West’s official website and a subsequent live-streaming event on YouTube. “Slide,” which had been previewed during a listening session in Geneva and performed at various events including Fred Again’s Shrine Expo Hall shows in Los Angeles, set the stage for the album’s full release. The tracklist, once teased on North West’s shirt, suggested the inclusion of James Blake, sparking further intrigue about the final lineup of songs.

This album also includes previously teased tracks like “River” and “Time Moving Slow,” which fans had been eagerly anticipating. The collaborative effort between Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign reflects their synergistic creativity and ability to keep their audience captivated despite numerous delays.

The release of VULTURES Volume 2 signifies a momentous occasion in the music world, fulfilling months of speculation and anticipation. With its eclectic mix of artists and deeply personal touches, this album is poised to make a significant impact.