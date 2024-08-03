Mariah Carey Announces 2024 Christmas Time Tour to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of ‘Merry Christmas’

The holiday season is set to sparkle brighter than ever as Mariah Carey, the Queen of Christmas, officially announces her highly-anticipated 2024 Christmas Time tour. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album, the tour kicks off on November 6 and will bring festive joy to 20 cities across the United States.

Mariah’s 2024 tour promises to be her grandest holiday spectacle yet, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and more, before culminating in a grand finale in her hometown of New York City on December 17. Fans can expect a setlist featuring her timeless holiday classics, including the record-shattering single “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” alongside beloved fan-favorite hits.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour guarantees an unforgettable festive experience, blending Mariah Carey’s chart-topping prowess with her enchanting holiday spirit. This tour is just the beginning of the surprises Mariah has planned to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album.

Tickets for Mariah Carey’s Christmas Time tour will be available starting with a Verizon presale on Tuesday, August 6. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.com. Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic of Mariah Carey live as she spreads holiday cheer across the nation.

Check out the full list of tour dates and get ready to celebrate the holidays with the Queen of Christmas herself.

MARIAH CAREY’S CHRISTMAS TIME TOUR DATES🎄

Wed Nov 06 | Highland, CA | Yaamava Theater

Fri Nov 08 | Los Angeles, CA | Hollywood Bowl

Wed Nov 13 | Greater Palm Springs, CA | Acrisure Arena

Fri Nov 15 | Phoenix, AZ | Footprint Center

Sun Nov 17 | Austin, TX | Moody Center

Tue Nov 19 | Houston, TX | Toyota Center

Thu Nov 21 | Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 23 | Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Mon Nov 25 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Wed Nov 27 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena

Fri Nov 29 | St. Louis, MO | Enterprise Center

Sun Dec 01 | Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

Tue Dec 03 | Philadelphia, PA | Wells Fargo Center

Thu Dec 05 | Boston, MA | TD Garden

Sat Dec 07 | Baltimore, MD | CFG Bank Arena

Mon Dec 09 | Raleigh, NC | PNC Arena

Wed Dec 11 | Pittsburgh, PA | PPG Paints Arena

Fri Dec 13 | Newark, NJ | Prudential Center

Sun Dec 15 | Belmont Park, NY | UBS Arena

Tue Dec 17 | Brooklyn, NY | Barclays Center