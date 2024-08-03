Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Release New Single “SLIDE”

After announcing and subsequently delaying the release of “VULTURES 2,” Ye and Ty Dolla $ign have appeased eager fans with the official release of their single “SLIDE.” The track, a fan favorite, spans approximately three minutes and 20 seconds, showcasing the duo’s exploration of intimate relationships. The production credits boast a powerhouse team including Wheezy, Fred again.., Apollo Parker, ryderoncrack, London on da Track, and AyoAA. The single concludes with a surprise feature from James Blake, who joins Ty Dolla $ign on the outro.

The saga of “VULTURES 2” has been a rollercoaster for fans. Initially set for release in March, the album’s drop was postponed indefinitely until a recent update on the YEEZY website hinted at an August 2 release. However, this announcement was quickly retracted, leaving fans in a state of anticipation.

The unexpected release of “SLIDE” on YEEZY.com provides a glimmer of hope that “VULTURES 2” might be closer to release than previously thought. The organ-driven song has a history, first previewed in September 2023 during a listening session at Le Baroque in Geneva, Switzerland, and later played by Fred Again.. at his Shrine Expo Hall shows in Los Angeles. “This is madness for me, I made this with my brother Ty a few months ago,” Fred commented during the performance.

“SLIDE” was also featured in December 2023 at the Vultures Rave in Miami. A tracklist seen on North West’s shirt hinted at James Blake’s involvement, a rumor now confirmed with the official release. Despite the song’s journey through various listening events and social media teases, the final version has now been made available exclusively for streaming on YEEZY.com.

The release journey for “VULTURES 2” has been tumultuous. Announced as part of a trilogy in January, “Vultures 1” was released on February 10. The second installment was slated for March 8 but missed the mark, followed by subsequent missed release dates on May 3. Various listening events scheduled worldwide were canceled, dampening fans’ optimism.

While “VULTURES 2” remains without an official release date, the drop of “SLIDE” signals a potential turning point. The collaboration between Ye and Ty Dolla $ign continues to generate excitement, and the new single serves as a testament to their enduring creative synergy. Fans can only hope that the full album will follow soon.