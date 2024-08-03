Big Sean Reflects on Fatherhood in New Single “On Up” Ahead of “Better Me Than You” Album Release

Big Sean continues to showcase his versatility and introspection with each new single from his upcoming album, “Better Me Than You.” Following the releases of “Precision” and “Yes,” his latest track, “On Up,” delves into themes of family and fatherhood. The song is accompanied by a feel-good music video featuring Jhené Aiko, captured from the unique point of view of their son, Noah.

Sean describes the “On Up” visual as one of his favorites, expressing his fondness for it as it includes his favorite people and was directed by Noah’s godfather, Lawrence Lamont. The video perfectly complements the song’s introspective lyrics, where Sean raps, “I look into my son’s eyes and still see his innocence / I see my inner child in him and still the remnants / Will he lose it to the world as an emanator / Or is it something that in me and his mama had instilled in him.”

In addition to releasing “On Up,” Big Sean has been providing fans with deeper insights into his forthcoming album, “Better Me Than You.” Earlier this week, he shared a trailer that delves into the album’s title and its meaning. “It’s usually ‘better you than me,’ but when you’re the one who has to step up and endure it all, endure the extras… When you gotta be that one, you realize you were only put there because you can handle it because that’s the way God made it for you. So you realize, ‘alright, better me than you’ because I’m the one who can do it.”

The rollout for “Better Me Than You” began in March with the release of the “Clarity” freestyle, followed by the single “Precision.” Despite initial buzz being overshadowed by the high-profile feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Sean has steadily rebuilt momentum. His freestyle for On The Radar Radio reignited interest, although it sparked some controversy with fans misinterpreting it as a shot at Kendrick Lamar. Allegations surfaced that Kanye West fans leaked the album early, but Sean refuted claims that Kanye was involved. With a new management team, Sean is poised to regain the spotlight.

“Better Me Than You” is set for release on August 9 via FF to Def Entertainment. Fans can stream “On Up” now and look forward to the full album soon. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content on Big Sean’s journey as he continues to explore profound themes and deliver impactful music.