Big Sean Announces New Album “Better Me Than You” Amidst Drama and Leaks

Big Sean is back with a major announcement: his sixth solo album, “Better Me Than You,” is set to drop on August 9 via Def Jam. This news comes hot on the heels of a controversy involving a leaked version of his album by a disgruntled Kanye West fan. The leak, which included unfinished tracks and features from artists like Nas, Charlie Wilson, and Brent Faiyaz, caused quite a stir online.

Despite the drama, Big Sean is moving forward with his release plans. He officially announced the album and dropped a new single, “Yes,” to give fans a taste of what’s to come. The high-energy track, produced by The Alchemist, showcases Sean’s fiery bars and a catchy chorus, setting the tone for the upcoming album.

The leak incident began after Sean’s “On the Radar Freestyle,” where he rapped about having “better things to do than find someone to beef with.” Some interpreted this as a diss towards Kendrick Lamar, but DJ Hed later clarified that Sean was actually referring to Kanye West, a former mentor who has had public disagreements with Sean in recent years.

The leaker, claiming to be a Kanye West fan, released the album as an act of revenge, accusing Sean of disrespect. However, Sean dismissed the notion that West was behind the leak. “I know [West] wouldn’t do that, because that’s trash,” Sean stated on social media. “So whoever did that, just know it did f*** me up.”

The leaked album, titled “Feelings & Random Thots,” appeared incomplete, with placeholder spaces for potential new verses. The actual title, “Better Me Than You,” was later confirmed by Sean himself.

In response to the leak, Sean decided to take control of the situation. He shared a trailer for the new album and its release date on Instagram, stating, “Imma just start droppin’ this new music before they leak it all. BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon.” The trailer, while visually captivating, didn’t reveal much about the album’s content, leaving fans eager for more.

The new single, “Yes,” is now available on Spotify and Apple Music, and it’s already generating buzz with its assertive lyrics and infectious beat. Fans can expect more updates and releases from Big Sean as the album launch date approaches.

Stay tuned for “Better Me Than You,” dropping August 9, and experience the latest from Big Sean as he navigates through the challenges and controversies leading up to his highly anticipated release.