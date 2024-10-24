Ye Unveils Cover Art for New Solo Album “Bully” Shot by Daidō Moriyama

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has revealed the official cover art for his highly anticipated solo album “Bully.“ This marks his first solo project since the release of DONDA in 2021. The black-and-white cover art, shot by renowned Japanese photographer Daidō Moriyama, was unveiled on Instagram, generating major buzz among fans. Speculation about the album has been building ever since Ye teased new music at a recent listening event in Haikou, China.

While the release date for Bully remains a mystery, fans are eagerly anticipating tracks like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Preacher Man,” both of which were previewed earlier this year. According to reports, some of these songs were left over from the original DONDA recording sessions, with legendary producer Mike Dean involved.

In a surprising twist, Ye is taking full creative control of the project, serving as the sole producer. Journalist Touré recently revealed that Ye has relocated to Tokyo, where he’s been living and recording the album in a hotel room, setting up a studio on-site to craft this deeply personal and concept-driven project.

The Bully cover art, featuring a grinning figure, is thought to be inspired by the Japanese tradition of “ohaguro,” where teeth are dyed black for ceremonial purposes. This cultural reference, paired with Ye’s move to Tokyo, signifies a fresh chapter in his life and artistry.

Beauty and the Beast is already generating hype, with a dreamy visual for the track debuting on Ye’s Yeezy website last week, further fueling anticipation for the album.

Although no official release date for Bully has been confirmed, fans are anxiously awaiting more details, especially after Ye’s incredible 2024 run. Earlier this year, he dropped Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 in collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, both of which topped the charts.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bully, and check out the album cover on Ye’s Instagram.