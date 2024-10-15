Ye Previews New Album Bully with New Version Of “Beauty and the Beast” Release on Instagram

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has teased the release of his upcoming solo album Bully with a snippet of a new track titled “Beauty and the Beast.” The highly anticipated album will mark Ye’s first solo project since 2021’s Donda and the first since his controversial remarks during a 2022 interview.

On Tuesday, Ye shared a live video of the song on Instagram, which was first previewed during a listening party in Haikou, China. The video, captioned “Updated from Tokyo,” showcases Ye’s signature production style, incorporating an E-mu SP-1200 and ASR. The track, clocking in at 1:46, features lyrics reflecting Ye’s resilience: “It’s been a long time coming / Fresh new tires, I’m still running.”

“Beauty and the Beast” samples the ’60s classic “Don’t Have to Shop Around” by The Mad Lads, adding a soulful touch to the introspective lyrics. While it’s unclear whether this is the final version of the song, the release has already ignited excitement among fans eager to hear what Ye has in store with Bully.

Bully: A Concept Album?

Bully is set to be Ye’s first solo album not released under Def Jam, with reports suggesting it will be a concept album. According to writer and journalist Touré, the album’s sessions have taken place in Tokyo, and Ye is rumored to be the lone producer on the project. This marks a departure from his recent collaborative efforts, hinting at a return to his earlier solo production roots.

Fans were first introduced to Bully during Ye’s September listening party in Haikou, where he announced the album and previewed another track, “Preacher Man.” Although no official release date has been confirmed for Bully, speculation is building around when the album will drop and whether it will include other tracks previewed during the Haikou event.

Ye’s Post-Donda Journey

The release of Bully follows a series of collaborative projects between Ye and Ty Dolla Sign under the Vultures series. The first two volumes, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, both dropped earlier this year, with the first installment debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Standout tracks from the projects include “Carnival,” “Back to Me,” and “Talking,” with notable features from Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, and Lil Durk.

Despite Bully being a solo endeavor, Ye’s work with Ty Dolla Sign has set high expectations for his next release. The third volume of Vultures was initially rumored to close out the trilogy this year, but with the focus now shifting to Bully, fans are left wondering if and when the final Vultures project will see the light of day.

What to Expect from Bully

Although many details about Bully remain under wraps, Ye’s decision to preview “Beauty and the Beast” has sparked speculation that the album may take on a more personal, introspective tone. The song’s reflective lyrics and soulful sample are reminiscent of Ye’s earlier work, while the album’s title, Bully, suggests a theme centered around overcoming adversity and criticism.

With Ye taking the reins on production, Bully could signal a creative rebirth for the artist, returning him to the raw, experimental sounds that first made him a household name. As fans eagerly await a release date, “Beauty and the Beast” offers a tantalizing glimpse of what’s to come.