Wu-Tang Clan Announces Epic Las Vegas Residency for Spring 2024

Hip-Hop Legends Set to Take Over the Theater at Virgin Hotels with 'Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency

Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan, the iconic pioneers of hip-hop, have sent shockwaves through social media with the revelation of their upcoming residency in Las Vegas, scheduled for spring 2024. In a grand showcase titled ‘Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency,’ the rap maestros will command the stage at the Theater at Virgin Hotels for a series of four electrifying performances.

This extraordinary event kicks off on Super Bowl weekend, with back-to-back shows on February 9 and 10, setting the tone for an unforgettable experience. The saga continues with two additional concerts on March 22 and 23, promising an extended celebration of Wu-Tang Clan’s musical legacy.

For the most devoted fans, artist presale tickets are currently available for purchase exclusively through AXS, offering an early opportunity to secure their spot at this historic residency. To unlock this privilege, fans can use the code “CREAM.” Meanwhile, general ticket sales for the public will commence on Friday, December 15, at 10 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST).

Prepare for an unparalleled journey through the timeless sounds of Wu-Tang Clan as they make their mark on Las Vegas, delivering a residency that promises to be nothing short of legendary. Don’t miss your chance to be part of hip-hop history—secure your tickets and witness the saga unfold live on stage.

 

