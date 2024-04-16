Win a DJ set at Ushuaïa Ibiza with ANTS

Ushuaïa Ibiza’s flagship residency ANTS launches a new search for the next generation of DJ talent. The ultimate winner of the ANTS: Next Gen Artist Program 2024 will get to play on Ushuaïa Ibiza’s world-famous stage this summer and take home a prize package of DJ equipment, music making experiences, and career mentorship to supercharge their DJ career. To be in with a chance of winning this incredible prize, entrants must submit a 30 minute mix before midnight on 1st May.

ANTS is a global event series renowned worldwide for its creativity, passion and dedication to unearthing future stars. Today it commits to that mission once more, as it begins a fresh search for the next generation of DJ talent. The ANTS: Next Gen Artist Program builds on the success of last year’s edition, with a mentorship program that offers the ultimate winner exclusive prizes, including a set at ANTS flagship Ushuaïa Ibiza residency, plus access to experts and resources to help them truly turbocharge their career.

ANTS has always been focused on driving underground music forward with its innovative and high-concept events, cutting-edge line-ups and futuristic production. Through its long-established summer residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza and renowned global touring series, the brand is synonymous with showcasing and supporting rising talent. The development of the ANTS: Next Gen Artist Program furthers this commitment to discovering and platforming the DJ talent of tomorrow.

A superb panel of high-level industry figures, experienced talent spotters, and accomplished DJs has been assembled to select the brightest stars of this year’s program. This includes Yann Pissenem (Founder, CEO & Owner of Ushuaïa Entertainment, Ushuaïa & Hï Ibiza), Itziar Gonzalez (ANTS Project Manager), Jodie Layton (Talent Booker at The Night League), Leslee Clarke (Head of Music at The Night League) & Shirin Saffari (Talent Booker at The Night League), plus ANTS regulars Andrea Oliva, Chelina Manuhutu, Francisco Allendes, SYREETA, and ANTS: Next Gen 2023 winners, Us Two.

The top 10 entries this year will all receive a one-year Soundcloud Next Pro subscription, while the artist ultimately selected for the ANTS: Next Gen Artist Program 2024 will receive a prize package that money cannot buy, including the opportunity to DJ on Ushuaïa Ibiza’s iconic main stage at ANTS this summer, a DJ set on Ibiza Sonica radio, hands-on music-making experiences and training, cutting-edge DJ equipment, and career support that will elevate them to the next level.

The ANTS: Next Gen Program is a rare opportunity for rising DJ talent to shine and take their careers to the next level as part of the influential and globally renowned ANTS family. Last year’s competition received more than 1000 entries and resulted in the crowning of Us Two, the brotherly duo who made a huge impact with their mix of 100% original productions, and again when they made their ANTS debut performance at Ushuaïa Ibiza. They will bring their future-facing underground sound to ANTS once again this summer after a year that has sent them into the stratosphere with releases on major dance music labels and DJ sets all over Europe.

Us Two, said: “Winning the ANTS NEXT GEN contest really changed things for us. Playing at Ushuaïa Ibiza was a dream come true and the support we’ve been given from the ANTS team has been amazing. Our advice for your entry is to be original and true to your sound! See you at Ushuaïa Ibiza!”

To enter ANTS: Next Gen Artist Program 2024 aspiring DJs must record and submit an exclusive 30-35 mix. Entries close 1 May 23:59 CET. For all of the details, visit unitedants.com .

ANTS: NEXT GEN ARTIST PROGRAM 2024 The prize in full includes:

1x Gig at ANTS 2024 at Ushuaia Ibiza

A DJ set on Ibiza Sonica radio

A training session with one of Pioneer DJ’s experts learning how to get the most out of the latest DJ equipment

Pioneer headphones

Metrica Studios workshop and visit

Gifts from esteemed brand partners

Live audio and visual streaming on the United ANTS YouTube channel

Mix posted on SoundCloudMixes recorded and featured on ANTS SoundCloud

Takeover Episode and Feature on ANTS Radioshow

ANTS Official Playlist takeover

Prominent visibility across ANTS channels through social media and editorial

How to enter:

ANTS: Next Gen 2024 launches on April 12th and to enter is simple: hopefuls must record and submit an exclusive 30-35 mix that they believe represents the famous ANTS sound. The deadline for entries is 1 May 23:59 CET. Submit mixes at unitedants.com.

Every mix submitted will be published on the ANTS Soundcloud profile on 3 May for three weeks during which time the total number of listens and likes will be added up and mixes will be evaluated by the ANTS: NEXT GEN judging panel.

All entrees will be whittled down to a final Top 10 which will be revealed in May ahead of the announcement of the ultimate winner in June.