Will Cullen Hart, Elephant 6 and Olivia Tremor Control Co-Founder, Dies at 53

Will Cullen Hart, a visionary in indie rock and co-founder of the Elephant 6 collective, has passed away at the age of 53. Hart, known for his roles in The Olivia Tremor Control and Circulatory System, died suddenly and peacefully on Friday, November 29. His passing coincided with the release of The Olivia Tremor Control’s first new music in over a decade: “Garden of Light” and “The Same Place.”

The news was shared by Robert Schneider, a fellow Elephant 6 co-founder and frontman of The Apples in Stereo. Schneider revealed that Hart spent his final moments excitedly celebrating the release of the new tracks, which had been completed despite years of delays and Hart’s battle with multiple sclerosis. “Today is the day that Will’s perseverance, his sincerity, and his devotion to his vision bear fruit,” Schneider wrote.

Born in 1971 in Ruston, Louisiana, Hart grew up alongside future collaborators Schneider, Bill Doss, and Jeff Mangum (Neutral Milk Hotel). Together, they formed the Elephant 6 collective, a revolutionary force in indie rock and psychedelic music. After relocating to Athens, Georgia, Hart co-founded The Olivia Tremor Control, whose landmark albums Music from the Unrealized Film Script: Dusk at Cubist Castle (1996) and Black Foliage: Animation Music Volume One (1999) are revered as milestones in the genre.

Following The Olivia Tremor Control’s disbandment in 2000, Hart formed Circulatory System, continuing to create intricate and experimental music. His last album with the band, Mosaics Within Mosaics, was released in 2014. Hart was also a visual artist, creating iconic cover art for his projects and other Elephant 6 members.

Tributes have poured in from collaborators and fans alike. “Will was infinitely chatty, infinitely funny, infinitely creative,” Schneider said in his heartfelt tribute. “I will forever be grateful for your friendship and your love – my sweet friend and my greatest artistic influence.”

Hart’s passing marks the end of an era for the Elephant 6 collective but leaves behind a lasting legacy in music and art. Fans can listen to “Garden of Light” and “The Same Place” on Bandcamp, two songs that embody Hart’s indelible spirit and creativity.

May Will Cullen Hart’s influence continue to inspire, and may his memory endure in the hearts of all who cherished his work.