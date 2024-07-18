WHIPPED CREAM Unveils ‘Is This Real?’ DJ Mix Set on 1001Tracklists

Following the release of her ‘is this real?’ EP via Monstercat, WHIPPED CREAM has unveiled a live ‘Is This Real?’ Spotlight DJ Mix set on 1001Tracklists. This exciting release highlights her captivating soundscapes and showcases her extraordinary mixing skills, which have transformed the electronic music scene.

WHIPPED CREAM brings her unique blend of Bass, House, and Trap to the stunning scenery of Vancouver Island in Canada. This exhilarating DJ mix celebrates her latest release, ‘is this real,’ and her headline tour of the same name. The mix offers an unforgettable musical experience, featuring her original tracks alongside hits from renowned artists like Charli XCX, Fred again.., Kendrick Lamar, Kaskade, Skrillex, and many more.

Fans worldwide can enjoy this addictive and cinematic mix, which perfectly encapsulates WHIPPED CREAM’s innovative approach to electronic music. By combining breathtaking visuals with her exceptional sound, WHIPPED CREAM continues to push the boundaries of the genre, captivating audiences and setting new standards in the industry.

Full tracklist

Video credits:

Director: Ronan Bryson Producer: Tatum Maclean