Weekend Two Update: Coachella 2024 Schedule Revealed!

With the electrifying vibes of weekend one still lingering, the countdown to the second weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is officially on! Returning to the sun-soaked grounds of Indio, California, this Friday, April 19th, get ready to dive into another unforgettable musical journey.

New Addition: Kid Cudi Joins the Lineup!

That’s right! Weekend two is heating up with the addition of none other than the iconic Kid Cudi. Prepare to elevate your experience with his groundbreaking sounds as he takes the stage alongside an already stellar lineup.

Headliners: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat

Prepare for a sonic adventure led by the incomparable Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and the dynamic Doja Cat. Their performances are set to be nothing short of legendary, weaving together a tapestry of music that will resonate long after the festival ends.

Special Reunion: No Doubt Takes the Stage

Fans, rejoice! Witness the magic of a No Doubt reunion as they grace Coachella with their timeless hits and infectious energy. It’s a momentous occasion you won’t want to miss.

Diverse Acts Across Multiple Stages!

From the mesmerizing beats of Ice Spice to the indie rock vibes of Blur, and the Latin-infused rhythms of J Balvin, the weekend promises an eclectic mix of genres to satisfy every musical palate. Don’t forget to catch performances by Peso Pluma, Ken Carson, Jhené Aiko, Justice, and many more!

Notable Changes: No Vampire Weekend, but Exciting Substitutes!

While Vampire Weekend won’t be gracing the stage as previously announced, fear not! Dive into the beats of Skream on Sunday, replacing 88rising Futures. Plus, get ready for an electrifying set from Diplo x Mau P, stepping in for Jamie xx’s collaboration with Floating Points and Daphni.

Are You Ready for Round Two?

With the complete weekend two schedule unveiled, the anticipation is building for another epic weekend filled with music, art, and unforgettable moments. Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate at Coachella 2024! Who’s counting down the days? Let the countdown begin!

Friday, April 19, 2024

Lana Del Rey (11:20, Coachella Stage)

Peso Pluma (9:05, Coachella Stage)

Lil Uzi Vert (7:35, Coachella Stage)

Sabrina Carpenter (6:00, Coachella Stage)

Young Miko (4:45, Coachella Stage)

Jacqk Glam (3:40, Coachella Stage)

Justice (10:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Everything Always (8:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Deftones (6:45, Outdoor Theatre)

L’Impératrice (5:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Spiñorita (4:15, Outdoor Theatre)

Son Rompe Pera (10:20, Sonora)

Clown Core (9:05, Sonora)

Black Country, New Road (8:00, Sonora)

Eartheater (5:55, Sonora)

The Beths (4:50, Sonora)

Late Night Drive Home (3:50, Sonora)

Narrow Head (2:50, Sonora)

Upchuck (2:00, Sonora)

Jim Smith (1:00, Sonora)

Suki Waterhouse (10:30, Gobi)

Chlöe (9:15, Gobi)

Neil Frances (8:00, Gobi)

Brittany Howard (6:45, Gobi)

Chappell Roan (5:30, Gobi)

Sid Sriram (4:20, Gobi)

Kokoroko (3:10, Gobi)

Cimafunk (2:00, Gobi)

Anti Up (11:15, Mojave)

Hatsune Miku (9:50, Mojave)

Yoasobi (8:20, Mojave)

Tinashe (6:55, Mojave)

Faye Webster (5:40, Mojave)

The Japanese House (4:30, Mojave)

Mall Grab (3:15, Mojave)

Daysonmarket. (2:10, Mojave)

Steve Angello (12:00 a.m., Sahara)

Ateez (10:45, Sahara)

Peggy Gou (9:15, Sahara)

Bizarrap (7:45, Sahara)

Skepta (6:30, Sahara)

Ken Carson (5:20, Sahara)

Cloonee (4:00, Sahara)

Skin on Skin (3:00, Sahara)

Val Fleury (2:00, Sahara)

Gorgon City (11:15, Yuma)

Adriatique (9:45, Yuma)

Anotr (8:15, Yuma)

Kevin de Vries x Kölsch (6:45, Yuma)

Blond:ish (5:30, Yuma)

Innellea (4:15, Yuma)

Miss Monique (3:00, Yuma)

Ben Sterling (2:00, Yuma)

Keyspan (1:00, Yuma)

Rüfüs du Sol (DJ set) (7:15, Quasar)

Adam Ten x Mita Gami (5:00, Quasar)

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Tyler, the Creator (11:40, Coachella Stage)

No Doubt (9:25, Coachella Stage)

Blur (7:40, Coachella Stage)

Sublime (6:05, Coachella Stage)

Santa Fe Klan (4:45, Coachella Stage)

Record Safari (3:45, Coachella Stage)

Gesaffelstein (10:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Jungle (8:40, Outdoor Theatre)

Jon Batiste (7:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Blxst (6:10, Outdoor Theatre)

Juicewon (5:00, Outdoor Theatre)

Brutalismus 3000 (9:15, Sonora)

Bar Italia (8:15, Sonora)

The Red Pears (7:15, Sonora)

Depresión Sonora (6:15, Sonora)

The Adicts (5:05, Sonora)

The Aquabats (3:55, Sonora)

Girl Utra (2:55, Sonora)

Militarie Gun (2:00, Sonora)

Buster Jarvis (1:00, Sonora)

Orbital (11:40, Gobi)

Kevin Kaarl (10:25, Gobi)

Saint Levant (9:15, Gobi)

Oneohtrix Point Never (8:00, Gobi)

Palace (6:45, Gobi)

The Last Dinner Party (5:30, Gobi)

Thuy (4:20, Gobi)

Young Fathers (3:10, Gobi)

Erika de Casier (2:05, Gobi)

The Drums (10:45, Mojave)

Coi Leray (9:50, Mojave)

Charlotte de Witte (8:05, Mojave)

Bleachers (6:50, Mojave)

Kevin Abstract (5:25, Mojave)

Raye (4:10, Mojave)

Kenya Grace (3:05, Mojave)

Minimize (2:00, Mojave)

Dom Dolla (11:55, Sahara)

Le Sserafim (10:50, Sahara)

Isoknock (9:30, Sahara)

Ice Spice (8:30, Sahara)

Grimes (7:10, Sahara)

Purple Disco Machine (5:40, Sahara)

Destroy Lonely (4:30, Sahara)

Starrza (3:10, Sahara)

Venessa Miachels (2:00, Sahara)

The Blessed Madonna (11:00, Yuma)

Patrick Mason (9:30, Yuma)

Reinier Zonneveld (8:00, Yuma)

Âme x Marcel Dettmann (6:45, Yuma)

Will Clarke (5:30, Yuma)

Rebūke (4:15, Yuma)

Mahmut Orhan (3:00, Yuma)

Maz (2:00, Yuma)

Kimonos (1:00, Yuma)

Eric Prydz x Anyma (5:00, Quasar)

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Doja Cat (10:25, Coachella Stage)

J Balvin (8:15, Coachella Stage)

Bebe Rexha (6:50, Coachella Stage)

Carin León (5:25, Coachella Stage)

YG Marley (4:05, Coachella Stage)

Ludmilla (2:05, Coachella Stage)

Jhené Aiko (9:30, Outdoor Theatre)

Khruangbin (7:50, Outdoor Theatre)

The Rose (6:25, Outdoor Theatre)

Reneé Rapp (5:05 Outdoor Theatre)

Jeremiah Red (3:55 Outdoor Theatre)

Boy Harsher (9:20, Sonora)

Mandy, Indiana (8:15, Sonora)

Latin Mafia (7:05, Sonora)

Eddie Zucko (6:05, Sonora)

Hermanos Gutiérrez (4:50, Sonora)

Feeble Little Horse (3:55, Sonora)

Bb Trickz (3:00, Sonora)

Jjuujjuu (1:55, Sonora)

DJ Jon (1:00, Sonora)

Atarashii Gakko! (9:40, Gobi)

Barry Can’t Swim (8:20, Gobi)

Two Shell (7:00, Gobi)

Olivia Dean (5:50, Gobi)

Jockstrap (4:40, Gobi)

Mdou Moctar (3:30, Gobi)

Saya W (2:15, Gobi)

Bicep (10:40, Mojave)

Lil Yachty (9:20, Mojave)

Tems (8:10, Mojave)

Victoria Monét (6:55, Mojave)

Skream (5:30, Mojave)

Taking Back Sunday (4:20, Mojave)

Flo (3:05, Mojave)

Savvy Lo (2:00, Mojave)

John Summit (10:55, Sahara)

DJ Snake (9:15, Sahara)

Anyma (7:45, Sahara)

Nav (6:20, Sahara)

Kid Cudi (5:10, Sahara)

Spinall (4:00, Sahara)

Tita Lau (3:00, Sahara)

Canyon Cody (2:00, Sahara)

Artbat (10:30, Yuma)

Folamour (9:00, Yuma)

Carlita (7:30, Yuma)

Adam Ten x Mita Gami (6:00, Yuma)

Eli & Fur (4:30, Yuma)

Flight Facilities (3:00, Yuma)

DJ Seinfeld (2:00, Yuma)

Joplyn (1:00, Yuma)

Diplo x Mau P (6:15, Quasar)

Blond-ish (4:00, Quasar)

*All times p.m., listed in Pacific Daylight Time