Victoria Ignites Dancefloors with Explosive New Single Ratata

Victoria Unleashes Ratata: A Latin-Techno Power Anthem

Victoria returns with Ratata, a high-energy track blending Latin rhythms and techno kicks into a seamless dancefloor anthem. Following her hit debut Get Up Bitch! (Shake Ya Ass) with Anitta, Victoria elevates her artistry with pulsating beats and fiery vocals.

Premiering the single in São Paulo, Victoria treated fans to an intimate first listen while cruising the city in a vintage car. She followed this with a surprise pop-up performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy. Now officially released, Ratata features thunderous 4×4 kicks, jagged percussion, and anthemic Latin hooks, crafting a visceral experience for listeners.

Inspired by the vibrant South American music scene, Victoria shared:

“I love blending techno with Rio’s baile funk and Portuguese vocals. Playing Ratata live has been incredible—it goes off every time!”

Stream Ratata now on all platforms and prepare for an electrifying journey to the dancefloor.