Victoria de Angelis of Måneskin Debuts Explosive Single “GET UP BITCH! Shake ya ass” Featuring Anitta

Victoria de Angelis, the renowned bass player from global rock sensation Måneskin, has officially launched her solo music career with the release of her debut single, “GET UP BITCH! Shake ya ass.” The track marks her first release under noted. records, the electronic music imprint of Sony Music Entertainment Germany, in collaboration with Sony Music Italy. Featuring the unmistakable flair of Brazilian superstar Anitta, the single is a powerful entry into the world of techno and underground club music.

“GET UP BITCH! Shake ya ass” is a high-octane techno anthem that immediately grabs the listener’s attention with its fast-paced beat and intense energy. Victoria’s collaboration with Anitta, often dubbed the “Queen of Brazilian Pop,” brings an exciting fusion of baile funk and gritty techno. The result is a bold and uncompromising track that reflects Victoria’s passion for blending diverse musical influences. With a sound that is as raw and energetic as her persona, Victoria’s debut track is poised to become a club favorite.

Victoria’s transition from rock to electronic music has been nothing short of seamless. Known for her charismatic presence as the bass player in Måneskin, Victoria has captivated audiences worldwide since the band’s breakout in 2021. Her move into the electronic scenes of Milan, Berlin, and New York has allowed her to explore new musical territories, combining the groove of her bass with the pounding rhythms of the club scene. The influence of early 2000s sassiness and aesthetics is evident in her work, creating a unique blend that promises an unforgettable clubbing experience.

Her debut DJ tour kicked off in March 2024, with performances in major cities like New York, Chicago, Leeds, Manchester, Berlin, and Ibiza’s legendary Circoloco at DC10. These performances have allowed Victoria to fully immerse herself in the underground music scene, delivering sets that are as sweaty and hyper-energetic as her new single.

Reflecting on her new musical direction, Victoria stated, “My new project is about blending club culture with Baile Funk, electronic, Latin club, and techno. I love pushing boundaries and experimenting with fresh sounds. This journey is all about exploring and merging different styles to bring a raw, pulsating energy to the dance floor.”

Anitta, who joins Victoria on this track, is a Latin pop powerhouse with a global following. With over 8.3 billion YouTube views and 65 million Instagram followers, Anitta has solidified her place in music history, becoming the first solo Latin artist to reach #1 on the global Spotify chart. Her collaboration with Victoria is yet another testament to her versatility and appeal across genres.

Based in Berlin, noted. records is dedicated to promoting underground electronic music and culture. The label’s partnership with Victoria signals the arrival of an exciting new artist whose passion and rebellious spirit align perfectly with the label’s ethos.