The Chainsmokers 2025 Block Party: San Francisco Set for Memorial Day Madness

The Chainsmokers are lighting up Memorial Day Weekend in a big way. On Sunday, May 25th, the GRAMMY®-winning duo will take over The Midway in San Francisco for an all-day Block Party that promises to be one of 2025’s most explosive live events.

Hot off the global success of their No Hard Feelings EP, Alex and Drew are bringing their newest anthems to the Bay Area. Their latest chart-dominator Addicted, a boundary-busting collaboration with Mwaki producer Zerb and Beyoncé ally INK, is already a festival favorite. And if Don’t Lie with Kim Petras is any indication, this show will be packed with crossover magic and club-ready heat.

But this isn’t just about the hits. The Chainsmokers are in a reflective mood this year—digging back into the roots of progressive house with a fan-first mentality. Their exclusive SoundCloud remix series has been winning over longtime listeners, with Past Lives leading the charge. Expect the setlist to balance the unexpected with the unforgettable.

Known for their genre-defying shows and headlining chops, The Chainsmokers are in high demand. With 2025 slots at Taipei’s Riverside Park, the new Brooklyn Mirage, and EDC China, the San Francisco Block Party stands out as an intimate yet high-octane stop on a massive global run.

Presale for the San Francisco event closes April 8 at 10:00 AM PDT, with tickets available at the same time. This is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of everything The Chainsmokers have built and where they’re going next.

Block the date. Bring the crew. Feel No Hard Feelings—live.