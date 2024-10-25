Tyler, The Creator Announces $5 CHROMAKOPIA Album Listening Party in LA

Tyler, The Creator is set to make waves with his upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA, but before the global release, he’s giving fans in Los Angeles a special sneak peek. On Sunday, October 27, just days ahead of the album drop, Tyler is hosting a one-night-only CHROMAKOPIA listening party at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Fans can experience the album in full for just $5—an incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in Tyler’s latest project.

Unlike a traditional performance, Tyler will not be on stage rapping or singing live. Instead, he’s planned a unique experience where he’ll be lip-syncing the album’s tracks from the center of the arena. It’s an artistic twist that highlights his knack for thinking outside the box, similar to Kanye West’s legendary album events. The listening party kicks off at 8 p.m. PST, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25, with an exclusive presale available through American Express.

This event follows Tyler’s announcement of the massive CHROMAKOPIA world tour set to begin in early 2025, where he’ll headline shows across the globe with support from Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Be sure to grab your tickets early and witness this one-of-a-kind listening event before the album goes live worldwide.

