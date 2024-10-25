back to top
Greek Edition

Tyler, The Creator Announces $5 CHROMAKOPIA Album Listening Party in LA

Exclusive LA Event Ahead of Global Album Release on October 27

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 Lineup Announced: Tyler, the Creator, André 3000, Playboi Carti, and More

Tyler, The Creator is set to make waves with his upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA, but before the global release, he’s giving fans in Los Angeles a special sneak peek. On Sunday, October 27, just days ahead of the album drop, Tyler is hosting a one-night-only CHROMAKOPIA listening party at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. Fans can experience the album in full for just $5—an incredible opportunity to immerse themselves in Tyler’s latest project.

Unlike a traditional performance, Tyler will not be on stage rapping or singing live. Instead, he’s planned a unique experience where he’ll be lip-syncing the album’s tracks from the center of the arena. It’s an artistic twist that highlights his knack for thinking outside the box, similar to Kanye West’s legendary album events. The listening party kicks off at 8 p.m. PST, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 25, with an exclusive presale available through American Express.

This event follows Tyler’s announcement of the massive CHROMAKOPIA world tour set to begin in early 2025, where he’ll headline shows across the globe with support from Lil Yachty and Paris Texas. Be sure to grab your tickets early and witness this one-of-a-kind listening event before the album goes live worldwide.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, October 25, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved