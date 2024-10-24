Tyler, The Creator Announces “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR” with Lil Yachty and Paris Texas

After more than two years away from the road, Tyler, The Creator is officially back with “CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR,” in support of his highly anticipated eighth studio album, set to release on October 28. Announced on Wednesday (Oct. 23), this massive tour will feature Lil Yachty and rap duo Paris Texas as opening acts, promising fans a thrilling musical experience.

The CHROMAKOPIA world tour will kick off in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on February 4, 2025, and includes a total of 64 shows across North America, Europe, and Australia. Fans can catch Tyler in major cities such as Los Angeles—where he’s scheduled for three nights—Vancouver, Dallas, Miami, and more. The international leg begins in April 2025, with stops in the U.K. and Europe, including a May 27 show in Glasgow. After a brief break, Tyler will return for more shows in the U.S. and wrap up the tour on September 4 in Perth, Australia.

Lil Yachty and Paris Texas will join Tyler for the entire journey, offering an exciting mix of genres to warm up the crowds before Tyler takes the stage. As the tour unfolds, fans can expect to hear tracks from his upcoming album CHROMAKOPIA, which has already generated major buzz.

- Advertisement -

General tickets go on sale November 1 at 10 a.m. local time, with presale access available via Tyler’s official website.

CHROMAKOPIA world tour dates

02/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *^

02/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *^

02/08 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center *^

02/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *^

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena *^

02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *^

02/24 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *^

02/26 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center *^

02/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

03/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *^

03/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center *^

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *^

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego *^

03/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *^

03/15 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *^

03/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *^

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *^

03/21 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

03/22 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center ^

03/24 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ^

03/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

03/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *^

03/29 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

04/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena *^

04/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis *^

04/27 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena *^

04/30 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum *^

05/01 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *^

05/02 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle *^

05/04 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena *^

05/06 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum *^

05/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena *^

05/09 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *^

05/10 – Krakow, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakow *^

05/12 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena *^

05/14 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome *^

05/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham *^

05/19 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

05/21 – London, UK @ The O2 *^

05/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *^

05/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live *^

05/30 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro *^

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center *^

06/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *^

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center *^

07/03 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

07/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *^

07/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *^

07/11 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena *^

07/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center *^

07/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

07/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *^

07/22 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *^

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

07/27 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *^

08/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena *^

08/22 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

08/23 – Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena *^

08/26 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

08/27 – Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena *^

08/30 – Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre *^

09/04 – Perth, WA, Australia @ RAC Arena *^

* = w/ Lil Yachty

^ = w/ Paris Texas